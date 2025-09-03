Moved from Basel to Hoffenheim in the summer: Leon Avdullahu. imago

Leon Avdullahu has made his decision: he wants to play for Kosovo - and not for Switzerland. It was a decision of the heart, says the Hoffenheim professional. Nati coach Murat Yakin regrets this.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over the next few days, the Swiss national team will play the first matches of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

One player who could have been involved is Leon Avdullahu. However, he decided against Switzerland and in favor of Kosovo - and will now face the national team on Friday.

"My heart told me that I should represent my country, Kosovo," said Avdullahu, explaining his decision. Show more

"I am Leon Avdullahu, the newest player in the Kosovo national team. My heart told me that I should represent my country, Kosovo. I leave my heart on the pitch for my country," says Avdullahu in a video released by the Kosovo Football Association.

His decision to play for Kosovo has made waves. After all, the ex-Basel player had made more than 20 international appearances for Switzerland in the junior teams and was considered by many to be a hope for the future in the national team midfield.

His advisor Sascha Fischer explained on "Telebasel":"Compared to many other players, Leon has opted for the tougher, more demanding path. It's not the most logical path for us from an external perspective. He wants to show many young footballers in Kosovo what you can achieve if you give it your all." Fischer thinks this idea is "admirable".

The SFA had tried very hard, national team coach Murat Yakin and SFA President Peter Knäbel had personally intervened - but without success. Even though the career prospects of playing for Switzerland would probably have been more promising, Avdullahu opted for Kosovo.

"You have to play for the national team with full pride. Leon chose Kosovo out of this conviction," says Fischer. Avdullahu weighed up other aspects such as his market value or sporting prospects completely differently to his advisor.

Yakin: "We wanted to take it step by step"

Murat Yakin also commented on the subject of Avdullahu on SRF's "Sportpanorama": "We had been in contact with him since the beginning of the year and showed him that we wanted to take things step by step. His transfer to Hoffenheim has also raised his expectations. Of course, there is a lot of competition with us. We already realized in our talks with him that he wasn't free and that the train has probably left the station for us."

Avdullahu is now playing for Kosovo - and could make his debut against Switzerland of all teams. On Friday, the national team starts the World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo in Basel.

