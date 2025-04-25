  1. Residential Customers
Nati star Rodriguez explains his tattoos "My mother watches us from above and would be really proud"

Tobias Benz

25.4.2025

Nati defender Ricardo Rodriguez talks to blue Sport about his tattoos and tells the emotional stories behind his various skin designs.

25.04.2025, 14:07

25.04.2025, 14:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Ricardo Rodriguez usually keeps his professional and private lives strictly separate. For once, he makes an exception. The national team star welcomes blue Sport exclusively to his home in Seville.
  • Rodriguez gives an insight into his family life and talks about his new life with his long-term partner Nicole and their sons Santiago (3) and Cruz (8 months).
  • The 32-year-old also talks about his numerous tattoos and explains the reasons why he got them.
Even as a child - and later as a teenager - Ricardo Rodriguez had to be hospitalized several times in order to stay alive. He is reminded of these unpleasant times by a large image of Mary, the mother of Jesus, which stretches from the Swiss international's right shoulder to his upper arm.

"That was my first tattoo," Rodriguez reveals to blue Sport and explains: "Back then, I got a picture of Mary from my uncle when I was in hospital - and it was always with me from then on. When I turned 18, I engraved the picture."

National team star rarely gives intimate insights. Rodriguez and his family receive blue Sport at home in Seville

"My mother would be really proud"

And it wasn't just one tattoo. The second one was dedicated to my grandfather. "He was always there when we were little. He always looked after me with my grandmother. That has stayed in my head and deserves to be with me."

But the most emotional tattoo is a dedication to her late mother. Rodriguez has had a photo of her under the skin of his right forearm since the sad event.

"I simply chose a picture that I liked. It wasn't easy when my mother died. I wouldn't wish that on anyone," says Rodriguez. It reminded him that he always had to keep going in life. "That's how she was. Always looking forward and carrying on. It's a shame she's no longer here, but she sees us from above and she would be really proud."

Nati star Rodriguez provides deep insights.

