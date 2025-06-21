  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Can the "best buddies" go to the European Championships? Secret about Alisha Lehmann and Riola Xhemaili not yet revealed

Patrick Lämmle

21.6.2025

It is not yet known whether Riola Xhemaili and Alisha Lehmann will be in the Swiss squad for the home European Championships. blue Sport wanted to know last Monday how well the two "best buddies" know each other.

21.06.2025, 18:54

21.06.2025, 19:49

All the news about the European Women's Championship

Show more

Riola Xhemaili and Alisha Lehmann found out on Friday whether they have been nominated for the European Championship or not. Meanwhile, the public is still in the dark. So far, the scavenger hunt "The Chase" has revealed 12 players who are in the squad for the home European Championships. There is also no question that Viola Calligaris is in the squad. Otherwise, she would hardly have appeared in front of the media on Friday and talked about feeling sorry for the players who didn't make it.

Meanwhile, it is not yet known whether Alisha Lehmann and Riola Xhemaili have made it - and it is anything but certain. The two friends have been among the shaky candidates for some time.

Lunch after squad announcement. Calligaris:

Lunch after squad announcementCalligaris: "The situation was not at all pleasant for anyone"

Spielerinnen
EM-Countdown
0Tage
0Stunden
0Minuten
0Sekunden
Women's European Championship news in the ticker. Géraldine Reuteler also taking part

Women's European Championship news in the tickerGéraldine Reuteler also taking part

These players have been nominated for the European Championships so far

  • Noemi Ivelj
  • Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
  • Julia Stierli
  • Livia Peng
  • Elvira Herzog
  • Svenja Fölmli
  • Coumba Sow
  • Lia Wätli
  • Luana Bühler
  • Iman Beney
  • Sydney Schertenleib
  • Géraldine Reuteler
  • * As of June 21
Show more

Women's soccer

Three goals against for Kobel. Shaky win and Bellingham goal: BVB win heat battle against Mamelodi Sundowns

Three goals against for KobelShaky win and Bellingham goal: BVB win heat battle against Mamelodi Sundowns

Contract not extended. GC and Oral go their separate ways

Contract not extendedGC and Oral go their separate ways

Transfer ticker. GC and Oral go their separate ways ++ Alioski returns to Lugano after eight years

Transfer tickerGC and Oral go their separate ways ++ Alioski returns to Lugano after eight years