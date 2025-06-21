It is not yet known whether Riola Xhemaili and Alisha Lehmann will be in the Swiss squad for the home European Championships. blue Sport wanted to know last Monday how well the two "best buddies" know each other.

Patrick Lämmle

Riola Xhemaili and Alisha Lehmann found out on Friday whether they have been nominated for the European Championship or not. Meanwhile, the public is still in the dark. So far, the scavenger hunt "The Chase" has revealed 12 players who are in the squad for the home European Championships. There is also no question that Viola Calligaris is in the squad. Otherwise, she would hardly have appeared in front of the media on Friday and talked about feeling sorry for the players who didn't make it.

Meanwhile, it is not yet known whether Alisha Lehmann and Riola Xhemaili have made it - and it is anything but certain. The two friends have been among the shaky candidates for some time.