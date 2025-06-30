For weeks, Pia Sundhage left the goalies Livia Peng and Elvira Herzog in the dark as to who would be allowed to start the home tournament as "No. 1". No.3 Nadine Böhi reveals how her teammates dealt with the situation.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The national team goalie debate about the No.1 is over: Elvira Herzog was shaved shortly before the start of the European Championship, Livia Peng will be in the box against Norway.

Nadine Böhi, number 3 goalie, reveals what the last few weeks have been like and says: "It's normal that emotions are involved. But Elvira has taken it professionally, her reaction has been huge, she's been training like there's no tomorrow." Show more

Nadine Böhi is the No. 3 goalkeeper in the Swiss national team and has therefore been in the front row of all the goalkeeping drama surrounding the No. 1. "The discussions have tended to come from the media," says Böhi, "we have a mega positive atmosphere in the goalkeeping team, both have done well. Now the decision has been made, that might bring a bit of relief. We're looking positively to the future."

However, it was not the media who proclaimed Elvira Herzog as the new regular goalkeeper at the end of last year and then, shortly before the European Championship kick-off, withdrew their trust again after two blunders and chose Livia Peng as No.1.

"Elvira trained like there was no tomorrow"

What was your role as the third goalie in this debate? Böhi: "My role during this time was more to mediate and make small gestures to ensure that the overall mood remained positive. For example, to keep clapping the two of them. But I want to emphasize that the mood in the goalkeeping team was always positive."

Herzog didn't need any consolation from her either, Böhi continued, "but it's normal for emotions to be involved. But Elvira took it professionally, her reaction was huge, she trained like there was no tomorrow."

