Basel celebrates Switzerland's European Championship goal Nadine Riesen scores - the Joggeli explodes

Tobias Benz

2.7.2025

Just over 27 minutes have been played in the opening game of the European Championship between Switzerland and Norway at St. Jakob-Park. Then Nadine Riesen takes heart and scores to make it 1:0 for Switzerland.

02.07.2025, 21:57

02.07.2025, 23:55

With her goal to make it 1-0 against Norway, Riesen not only makes the Joggeli shake, she also creates a state of emergency at the public viewing area in Basel.

Giant goal and Stierli frustration. Nati lose European Championship opener despite more chances - these are the scores

Giant goal and Stierli frustrationNati lose European Championship opener despite more chances - these are the scores

All the news about the European Women's Championship

"She was no princess girl"blue Sport visits Smilla Vallotto's sandbox friend