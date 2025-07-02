Just over 27 minutes have been played in the opening game of the European Championship between Switzerland and Norway at St. Jakob-Park. Then Nadine Riesen takes heart and scores to make it 1:0 for Switzerland.

Tobias Benz

With her goal to make it 1-0 against Norway, Riesen not only makes the Joggeli shake, she also creates a state of emergency at the public viewing area in Basel.

