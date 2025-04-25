Nagelsmann assistant Sandro Wagner to leave DFB in summer - Gallery Sandro Wagner on the pitch. Image: dpa Wagner and Nagelsmann part ways. Image: dpa Nagelsmann assistant Sandro Wagner to leave DFB in summer - Gallery Sandro Wagner on the pitch. Image: dpa Wagner and Nagelsmann part ways. Image: dpa

One year before the World Cup, Sandro Wagner will bid farewell to the national team. The former striker is expected to take over a head coach position soon.

DPA dpa

As of this summer, national team coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to manage without his assistant Sandro Wagner. The 37-year-old assistant coach will leave the German Football Association (DFB) after the Nations League Final Four (June 4-8), the DFB announced. "I personally understand Sandro's desire to become head coach and respect his decision," said head coach Nagelsmann.

Wagner wants to work as head coach himself

The ambitious Wagner is likely to take up a position of responsibility in the near future. "I want to take the next step soon. It's no secret that my big wish is to work as a head coach myself at some point. With the start of my football coaching training in January, this has become increasingly clear to me," said the former striker. Wagner obviously doesn't want to wait any longer for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada as an assistant.

In recent months, Wagner has repeatedly been considered as a coaching candidate by Bundesliga clubs, including Borussia Dortmund.

"Sandro has enriched our team with his expertise and as a person. What began as a project for the 2024 European Championship at home has developed into a long-term and trusting collaboration with Benjamin Glück and the entire coaching team," said Nagelsmann.

Sporting Director Rudi Völler also thanked Wagner, who was present at the atmospheric home European Championship with the quarter-final defeat to eventual champions Spain, for their time together. "He also played a decisive role in our team's inspiring performance. I am sure that we will soon see Sandro back on the sidelines as head coach," said Völler.