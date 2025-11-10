Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann (left) backs Florian Wirtz. Picture: Keystone

Things are still not going to plan for Florian Wirtz at Liverpool FC. This also concerns Germany's national coach. Julian Nagelsmann now provides an explanation as to why the attacking star is struggling.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The criticism of Liverpool's record signing Florian Wirtz is getting louder. After 16 appearances for his new club, the 22-year-old is still waiting for his first goal.

Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann is once again backing Wirtz - and criticizing his teammates: "Maybe someone should just shoot the things he puts in front of him." Show more

Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann has once again defended Florian Wirtz against criticism and believes the 22-year-old's problems are also due to his situation at Liverpool FC. "The overall situation doesn't make it easy for Flo either, to be honest. The whole club is not as stable this year as it was last year," said Nagelsmann on the first day of training for the national team ahead of the final World Cup qualifiers in Luxembourg and against Slovakia.

After his record transfer for around 150 million euros from Bayer Leverkusen to the English champions, Wirtz has so far failed to live up to the high expectations. The 22-year-old is still without a goal. Nagelsmann, on the other hand, emphasized the offensive player's qualities as a preparer.

Reproach to club striker

"Maybe someone should just score the goals he puts in. That would also be an idea. Because he doesn't do that little in front of goal. It's just that they somehow don't like to put them in. That's also part of the truth," said the national coach. Liverpool are only in eighth place in the Premier League after several defeats.

Wirtz has made an improved impression with the national team in recent games. "I think he took steps in the right direction in October in terms of his intensity in the game. It wasn't quite as high in September as it was now in October," stated Nagelsmann.

He should continue this trend for the games in Luxembourg on Friday (8.45pm) and against Slovakia on Monday (8.45pm) in Leipzig. "He has to keep going and we all know what he can do. And it's quite normal for a player of that age to have a phase where there's a little dip," said Nagelsmann.

