Julian Nagelsmann responds to criticism of his communication. Picture: Christian Charisius/dpa

Is Leroy Sané playing on probation in the national team? German coach Julian Nagelsmann explains his statements about the former Bayern professional ahead of the World Cup qualifier.

Julian Nagelsmann has agreed his striking statements about Leroy Sané with the national player in advance. The Germany coach said this ahead of the World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg this Friday (8.45pm). "I didn't do it for fun and games. It was discussed with him. I know what he can do and I want him to bring what he can do onto the pitch," said Nagelsmann.

The head coach had said on Monday about the DFB returnee from Galatasaray Istanbul: "Leroy knows what is required and he also knows that there are no longer countless, many chances to prove himself at national team level, at least under my leadership." Experts such as Matthias Sammer and Lothar Matthäus had criticized the national team coach for the clear announcement.

Announcement means "nothing at all"

What do the words mean for the game? "Nothing at all," Nagelsmann clarified. "I also didn't use the word last chance. I said that he no longer has countless chances. That's also a fact." The 29-year-old attacking player has been given a lot of confidence by him and has used it "sometimes better, sometimes worse", as Nagelsmann judged.

The national coach called Sané "a damn cool sock" and emphasized that he could handle pressure well. In response to Sammers' statement ("Individualists need love, need so much love that it pops"), Nagelsmann replied: "He's been getting the love that it pops from me for many years." Sané is expected to join Serge Gnabry, Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade in the German attacking line-up on Friday.

