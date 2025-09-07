The German national team has not lost four games in a row for more than 100 years. Can national coach Nagelsmann prevent such a negative streak against Northern Ireland? Suddenly the question of his job has even arisen.

DPA dpa

With a win against Northern Ireland, national coach Julian Nagelsmann wants to dispel the doubts after the false start to the World Cup qualifiers. Another disappointment on Sunday (8.45pm) in Cologne would even have historic dimensions for the German national team.

A DFB team has not lost four games in a row for more than 100 years. The last time there was such a negative streak was in 1913, when seven games were lost.

Nagelsmann would even be the first DFB coach with such a losing record. Before Otto Nerz was appointed national coach in 1926, there was no coach responsible for the national team as we know it today.

Flick had to go - Nagelsmann without fear of losing his job

There have been five games without a win more often in international match history, most recently between March and September 2023 under Hansi Flick as national coach. After games against Belgium (2:3), Ukraine (3:3), Poland (0:1), Colombia (0:2) and Japan (1:4), Nagelsmann's predecessor had to leave after 25 international matches.

Nagelsmann will celebrate this small silver jubilee as DFB head coach against Northern Ireland. He, too, had not won four games before. The dramatic 3-3 defeat to Italy in the Nations League quarter-final second leg in March was followed by a 2-1 loss to Portugal and a 2-0 defeat to France in the Final Four of the UEFA competition in June and now a 2-0 loss in Slovakia to kick off the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

Nagelsmann is not worried about his future as national coach after the false start, even in the event of another disappointment against Northern Ireland. "Being worried is never a good approach. I'm still brave enough, I want to win. The team is important, not me. We want to do a better job than we did on Thursday."

Nagelsmann had wanted to start a run of successes this year to give his team the self-image of a winning team for the 2026 World Cup - with world champions Argentina and European champions Spain serving as role models.

There have not yet been more than three wins in a row under the 38-year-old - the last time this happened was last fall in the group stage of the Nations League with victories against Bosnia-Herzegovina (2:1/7:0) and the Netherlands (1:0).