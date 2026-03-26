Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann at the press conference ahead of the match against Switzerland. Keystone

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is looking forward to the clash against Switzerland. "They will challenge us," says the Germany coach ahead of the game - and makes us laugh with a very short answer.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the Swiss national team, the World Cup year begins on Friday evening (20:45 in Basel) with a test match against Germany.

Julian Nagelsmann describes the national team as a "stable team with a good coach."

In particular, the national coach highlights the Swiss defense. Show more

Before Julian Nagelsmann answers questions about his team and opponents at the media conference ahead of the match against Switzerland, the national team coach causes a laugh in the press room at St. Jakob-Park.

The very first question from a German reporter is: "Mr. Nagelsmann, is your headline for the game 'Testing' or 'Playing in'?" After the reporter asks another question directly to Serge Gnabry, who is also present, Nagelsmann answers briefly and succinctly: "I'll keep it short: playing in."

While Gnabry answers the second question, the journalist throws up his hands. An "Oooh" can be heard. He would have liked to have heard a more detailed answer, he says. "The question was: testing or playing in. Then I'll just say 'playing in'," the national coach justifies himself, causing the next laugh. "The question was no longer than that, by the way." Now even the initially puzzled reporter can smile.

Words of praise for the national team

The Germany coach explains that he would like to see a performance against Switzerland like the one against Slovakia. The Germans finished the World Cup qualifiers in November with a 6:0 thumping victory. "The Slovakia game remains the benchmark."

Nagelsmann has nothing but praise for the Nati. "Switzerland are an extremely good team, very stable defensively. They concede very few goals and hardly allow any chances. The value of expected goals conceded is extremely low because they defend very disciplined and mercilessly," he says. "They have very good players who are very confident on the ball and a good mix of experienced players and young, hungry players."

A stable team with a good coach - that's how Nagelsmann describes the national team. "You saw that at the European Championships. They were very unlucky to be eliminated and also played very well against us. They will certainly put us to the test."