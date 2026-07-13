Crushing defeats, open letters, and a death threat: During the World Cup, there’s been a lot of commotion surrounding the coaches—and already some changes. Who’s leaving, who has to leave—and who will leave.

When Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dreams were dashed, Coach Roberto Martinez also called it quits. The head coach confirmed the end of his tenure—joining a long line of national team coaches who have lost their jobs following the World Cup. Some left on good terms, others not so much—here’s an overview:

A Horrible Ending

Netherlands: For Ronald Koeman, the elimination in the Round of 32 against Morocco was his last game as national team coach, as he explained less than 24 hours later. “We all dreamed of a World Cup where we would make history. We didn’t succeed. No one is more disappointed about this than I am,” he wrote on Instagram.

South Korea: Hong Myung-bo, who succeeded Jürgen Klinsmann as national team coach in 2024, even received a death threat following the team’s elimination in the group stage. The public’s anger is likely also fueled by reports that the 57-year-old’s appointment as head coach was the result of nepotism. In any case, Federation President Chung Mong-gyu also resigned on Monday.

Ghana: Their run ended in the Round of 32 against Colombia—and Coach Carlos Queiroz called it a day. The 73-year-old had only taken over the position from Otto Addo in April, following a friendly loss to Germany. He thus managed to qualify for another World Cup—his fifth in a row as a coach.

Portugal: Amid Portugal’s overall disappointing World Cup performances, the spotlight was primarily on 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo; after the team’s elimination in the Round of 16 against Spain, he initially left open the question of whether he would retire. Not so for coach Roberto Martinez. He confirmed the end of his tenure. His successor will be Jorge Jesus, with whom Ronaldo most recently won the Saudi Arabian league title at Al-Nassr.

Let's give them (at least a little) applause

Ecuador: Sebastián Beccacece took it with dignity. “The results set the tone, and today I have to say goodbye to a beautiful, wonderful family,” said the head coach after the 0-2 loss in the Round of 32 against co-World Cup host Mexico. He was saying goodbye with “great gratitude, great composure, and inner peace, because we gave it our all.” And after all, they did beat Germany 2–1. A fitting finale, after the Argentine coach had faced months of criticism in Ecuador.

Sebastián Beccacece Jan Woitas/dpa

Scotland: Under Steve Clarke, the Scots had qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. It could hardly have gone better—and it didn’t. They were eliminated in the group stage despite their hard-drinking fans. The 62-year-old Clarke thanked his players in an open letter. “They deserve every bit of praise and recognition they receive, and it was a great honor for me to be their coach.”

Jordan: Moroccan Jamal Sellami has secured his place in the history of Jordanian soccer—he was the first coach to lead the country to a World Cup. After a group stage without any points, the team was quickly sent home. On Sunday, the team parted ways with the coach, who, however, remains “a beloved son,” as Federation President Prince Ali bin Al Hussein emphasized.

Resignations of Those Who Refused to Resign

Czech Republic: “I have a contract and I never give up,” said Coach Miroslav Koubek immediately after the team’s elimination in the World Cup group stage, when asked about a possible resignation. “I’m not even thinking about that.” Four days later, the 74-year-old announced his resignation. He blamed the domestic press for the mess. “The media campaign, which was based on a series of half-truths and fabrications against me, also contributed to my decision,” Koubek railed.

Germany: Julian Nagelsmann, too, did not initially resign immediately after Germany’s elimination in the Round of 32 against Paraguay. “I’m ready if that’s what you want. And if that’s not what you want, you have to say so.” DFB officials told Nagelsmann as much shortly thereafter. Four days after the loss to Paraguay, the 38-year-old resigned. Jürgen Klopp is expected to be his successor, though negotiations are still pending.

It's over—as expected

Uruguay: Even before the tournament, Marcelo Bielsa had announced that he would step down as Uruguay’s coach after the World Cup. That chapter ended with the team failing to win a single game in the group stage and a memorable 100-minute press conference. “What I’m absolutely convinced of is that nobody cares what I know,” the 70-year-old said, summing up the situation.

Social Democratic Party

Mexico: Following the dramatic 2-3 loss to England in the Round of 16, Javier Aguirre confirmed the end of his third tenure as coach of the Mexican national team. As planned, the head coaching position will now go to Rafael Marquéz. The 47-year-old icon has already been part of Aguirre’s coaching staff for two years.

France: Whether he ends up holding the World Cup trophy or not, Didier Deschamps will step down after this tournament and 14 years as head coach of the French national team. Zinédine Zidane, his World Cup-winning teammate from 1998, is poised to take over.

Two is not better than one

Tunisia: The Tunisian officials had seen enough after just the opening match. The 1-5 loss to Sweden cost Coach Sabri Lamouchi his job immediately, but things went just as badly under his successor, Hervé Renard. A 0–4 loss to Japan, a 1–3 loss to the Netherlands, and elimination from the group stage without earning a single point. Renard subsequently stepped down. “It was an honor to represent Tunisia and to have this unforgettable experience,” he wrote on Instagram.