German coach Julian Nagelsmann severely disappointed. IMAGO/DeFodi Images

German coach Julian Nagelsmann has reacted with great anger to the false start in the World Cup qualifiers. Now the DFB team is under pressure.

DPA dpa

After the false start in the World Cup qualifiers, national coach Julian Nagelsmann has sounded the alarm. "In terms of emotionality, our opponents were miles ahead of us from the first to the last minute. That's a fact. What's even more frightening is that an opponent with more emotion also brings much more quality to the pitch than we do," Nagelsmann said on ARD after the 2-0 (0-1) defeat in Slovakia and was visibly annoyed.

"In general, everyone should have realized that we want to go to the World Cup." He had selected the best players from Germany. "Perhaps we need to focus less on quality and more on players who give their all. That would have led to a better result today," complained Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann sticks to his goal

However, Nagelsmann stuck to his goal of becoming world champions in America next summer. Anything else would be "a fatal sign internally and externally", said the national coach in the post-match press conference. He was aware that he was "not in an outstanding position".

Looking at the history of the last 10 years, it is not the case that Germany can win a game like this with 80 percent. "It was no different in Qatar against smaller nations. It was no different against Hungary at the European Championships and not much different against Denmark," the 38-year-old complained.

Participation in the World Cup was therefore in jeopardy. There are not many opportunities left to correct this. "We have to win all five games, including against the (Slovakians) - and by a clear margin. Otherwise we'll be playing in the play-offs in March." The other opponents in the World Cup qualifiers are Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

Kimmich and Baumann also warn

Joshua Kimmich also believes the German national team is already in an alarming situation. "If we carry on like this, it will be very difficult for us to qualify for the World Cup," said the Bayern professional.

Joshua Kimmich unhappy with the performance. IMAGO/DeFodi Images

The captain confirmed that a completely unexpected pressure situation had arisen before the game against Northern Ireland: "Absolutely. Of course it's a pressure situation. And we all know what's at stake. And I expect that to be noticeable against Northern Ireland and that we'll show a reaction."

Kimmich spoke of an attitude problem that had already occurred in the final round of the Nations League. "It wasn't down to any system, any tactics, back four or back three. We lacked greed. We weren't attacking. We weren't aggressive in the tackles. We didn't support each other. We didn't bring our attitude onto the pitch for 90 minutes. That can't happen to us," criticized the leading player, who returned to central midfield.

After the low point in the qualifying opener, he called for unity. "It's not at all a question of one looking at the other, of us blaming each other. We are all in the same boat. What mustn't happen to us is that we now tear ourselves apart and lose this belief and conviction in our quality and this group."

Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann also clearly addressed the shortcomings. The 35-year-old criticized the lack of "emotionality" and missed "the greed" against the highly motivated Slovakians. "It must be a warning shot for us." However, they must not "tear each other apart and talk down" internally, but must stick together: "The game against Northern Ireland will be extremely important."