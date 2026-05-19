From Jens Lehmann's point of view, a Neuer return to the national team would be problematic. (archive picture) Sven Hoppe/dpa

Will Manuel Neuer make a surprise return to the World Cup goal? After Kahn, Lehmann also expresses doubts about Nagelsmann's handling of the goalkeeping issue.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to media reports, Manuel Neuer is about to return to the German national team.

National coach Julian Nagelsmann is said to be planning to use the long-time regular goalkeeper of the Germans, who retired from the DFB team in 2024, as number 1 for the World Cup.

Oliver Kahn and Jens Lehmann criticize Nagelsmann's handling of Oliver Baumann, who has been in goal in recent months. Show more

After Oliver Kahn, his former arch-rival Jens Lehmann has also expressed his criticism of Manuel Neuer's possible World Cup nomination. "Julian Nagelsmann had recently openly spoken out in favor of Oliver Baumann as number 1. If it is indeed true that Manuel Neuer would now be in goal for the World Cup, that would be a breach of trust," Lehmann told Bild.

For the 56-year-old, the issue is much broader if Neuer, who retired in 2024, were to make a comeback. "Other players would also think about it: Can I believe what the national team coach says?" said Lehmann. He himself was in an open duel against Kahn before the 2006 home World Cup and was ultimately named number one by then national coach Jürgen Klinsmann.

Lehmann emphasized that a goalkeeper must be able to withstand competition. "But like every other player, he needs clarity. I have to be able to rely on the coach," said the 61-time German international.

Will Neuer's calf hold up?

Kahn also criticized the national coach on Sport1's "Doppelpass" on Sunday: "If Julian is now suddenly thinking about making a quick goalkeeper change, then of course that's adventurous."

Will Manuel Neuer take Oliver Baumann's number 1? IMAGO/Beautiful Sports

Until now, Oliver Baumann was considered the number one for the World Cup following Marc-André ter Stegen's lengthy injury. Four weeks before the national team's opening game in Houston against Curaçao, however, a spectacular role backwards is in the offing, although Nagelsmann left the question unanswered in the ZDF "Sportstudio".

TV channel Sky had already announced Neuer's return as a certainty, provided nothing extraordinary happens in the coming days and the 2014 World Cup winner does not suffer a serious calf injury in the 5-1 defeat to 1 FC Köln. Following an examination, FC Bayern spoke of muscular problems and that Neuer would have to "take it easy for the time being".

Neuer should be number 1

On Tuesday, "Bild" reported that Nagelsmann wants to take Neuer to the World Cup as number 1. According to the report, the national coach had called the current regular keeper Baumann and informed him that he was planning to have the Bayern goalkeeper between the posts in North America.

On Friday, Neuer extended his contract with FC Bayern by one year until the summer of 2027. From the 2010 World Cup to the 2024 European Championship, he was Germany's number one goalkeeper at every major tournament. He retired from the national team after the home tournament two years ago. He is Germany's record keeper with 124 caps. His greatest success was winning the title at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Nagelsmann will officially announce his 26-man squad for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada on Thursday.