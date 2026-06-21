Deniz Undav comes on as a substitute and scores. That’s been the pattern so far in the World Cup. But his goal-scoring rate is making the Stuttgart player more and more of a candidate for the starting lineup. Will he start against Ecuador?

Following super-sub Deniz Undav’s thrilling performance, the question of whether he’ll be in the World Cup starting lineup is now front and center. “Of course he has a right to make a case for himself. The coach isn’t blind, after all,” said Magenta expert Thomas Müller after the German national team’s 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast.

“If I were to put myself in his shoes right now, I’d think: Yeah, against Ecuador, you expect a deep defensive block. I could also imagine maybe starting there,” added the 2014 World Cup champion. “But if you look at it the other way around, you could also say, okay, if they get tired, I’ll bring him back on around the 60th minute—then it’s still a deep defensive block, but he doesn’t have to wear himself out and he keeps his rhythm.”

Nagelsmann: Now the questions start

National team coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed similar thoughts. “Now the question always comes up: Will he start at some point? That’s absolutely within the realm of possibility, but he’s fulfilling his role incredibly well,” Nagelsmann said on ZDF. “As a coach, you can think about everything—in both directions. You can say, ‘Let him stay in his flow, let him stay in that role, because he’s been scoring.’ It’s possible either way.”

Former Freiburg coach Christian Streich would instinctively stick with Leroy Sané in the starting lineup against Ecuador and “would talk to Deniz Undav.” “He’s just an incredibly good soccer player who moves into the right spaces,” Streich said on ZDF. For former World Cup champion Per Mertesacker, Undav is an “absolute phenomenon.”

And what does Undav himself say?

“Just imagine: six years ago, he was still playing for SV Meppen, and before that for TSV Havelse. What’s so great is this unconventional career path,” said Mertesacker. World Cup-winning teammate Kramer praised his “timing and instincts.” “That’s truly outstanding,” he emphasized.

Undav himself doesn’t want to get directly involved in the discussion. “We have a common goal, and if it’s working out this well right now—as I said—it’s up to the national team coach,” said the Stuttgart player. “He makes the decisions, and I think it’s just important for him—and also for the players coming off the bench and those who are playing—that they see that anyone who comes on can make an impact and change the game.” With three goals and two assists, Undav topped the World Cup scoring leaderboard after the final whistle.

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