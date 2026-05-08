Eight-time champions Nantes are relegated to the second French division. The 1-0 defeat in Lens on the penultimate matchday means that the "Canaris" can no longer save themselves.
Only three clubs in France have more league titles than Nantes, which is presided over by Waldemar Kita, former owner of Lausanne-Sport, and was most recently coached by Vahid Halilhodzic.
Lens, the last challenger to Paris Saint-Germain in the championship race, secured their place in the Champions League with this success.