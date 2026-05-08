FC Nantes in their traditional yellow and green shirts will play in Ligue 2 next season. Picture: Keystone

Eight-time champions Nantes are relegated to the second French division. The 1-0 defeat in Lens on the penultimate matchday means that the "Canaris" can no longer save themselves.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Only three clubs in France have more league titles than Nantes, which is presided over by Waldemar Kita, former owner of Lausanne-Sport, and was most recently coached by Vahid Halilhodzic.

Lens, the last challenger to Paris Saint-Germain in the championship race, secured their place in the Champions League with this success.