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Ligue 1 Nantes relegated - Lens in the Champions League

SDA

8.5.2026 - 22:58

FC Nantes in their traditional yellow and green shirts will play in Ligue 2 next season.
FC Nantes in their traditional yellow and green shirts will play in Ligue 2 next season.
Picture: Keystone

Eight-time champions Nantes are relegated to the second French division. The 1-0 defeat in Lens on the penultimate matchday means that the "Canaris" can no longer save themselves.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 22:58

08.05.2026, 23:00

Only three clubs in France have more league titles than Nantes, which is presided over by Waldemar Kita, former owner of Lausanne-Sport, and was most recently coached by Vahid Halilhodzic.

Lens, the last challenger to Paris Saint-Germain in the championship race, secured their place in the Champions League with this success.

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