Naomi Luyet (right) moves to Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga Keystone

Swiss international Naomi Luyet is moving from YB Women to the German Bundesliga after winning the league title.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 19-year-old attacking player is joining TSG Hoffenheim. Luyet, who has made five appearances for the Swiss national team, has played the last two seasons for Bern's first team.