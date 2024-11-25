Naomi Luyet has not only impressed with YB in recent weeks, but also with the Swiss national team Keystone

The Swiss women's national team will be without Naomi Luyet for the last two international matches of the year.

SDA

The Super League's top scorer, who has scored eight times in twelve rounds for YB, has to miss out due to a pelvic injury. The 18-year-old will be replaced by Aurélie Csillag from FC Basel.

Before Luyet, defender Luana Bühler had already had to declare a forfeit for the games against Germany (on Friday in Zurich) and England (on Tuesday in a week's time in Sheffield) due to knee problems.

SDA