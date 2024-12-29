  1. Residential Customers
Serie A Napoli and Atalanta Bergamo go into the new year level on points

SDA

29.12.2024 - 17:54

Giacomo Raspadori celebrates his winning goal against Venezia
Keystone

Napoli go into the new year level on points with leaders Atalanta Bergamo in Serie A. Coach Antonio Conte's team won 1-0 at home against Venezia in the 18th round.

Keystone-SDA

Giacomo Raspadori scored the winner in the 79th minute. In the first half, Romelu Lukaku had failed to beat Venezia goalkeeper Filip Stankovic from the penalty spot.

After their third win in a row, Napoli, like Atalanta Bergamo, now have 41 points. Champions Inter Milan with Yann Sommer, who will play Atalanta for the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on January 2, are one point behind, but have played one game less.

