Atalanta Bergamo suffer a setback in the Serie A championship race.

The Bergamo side conceded a 3-2 defeat at home to leaders Napoli and are seven points behind the southern Italians after 21 rounds.

Romelu Lukaku sealed Atalanta's first league defeat since September 24. Belgium's record goalscorer scored in the 78th minute to make it 3-2.

Inter Milan, who are level on points with Napoli, do not play until Sunday against Empoli.