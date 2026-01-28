An unconverted penalty from Ousmane Dembélé heralds Paris Saint-Germain's doom against Newcastle Keystone

The knockout phase of the Champions League will take place without Italian champions Napoli. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid still slip out of the top 8.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Napoli lost 3-2 at home to Chelsea after conceding two goals in the final half-hour. Coach Antonio Conte's team had turned around a 2-1 deficit before the break. Napoli finished 30th in the table, while Chelsea stayed in the top eight and progressed directly to the round of 16.

Benfica goalkeeper scores against Real

The evening was also disappointing for Real Madrid. The Madrilenians, coached on an interim basis by Alvaro Arbeloa, lost 4-2 at Benfica Lisbon under Real's former coach Jose Mourinho despite Kylian Mbappé's Champions League goals 12 and 13 in the eighth game and will have to go into the play-offs (round of 16) in ninth place. Benfica's fourth goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time took the Portuguese side into the play-offs in extremis. The goal was scored by Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, of all people, who threw himself forward with a desperate header.

Paris Saint-Germain suffered the same fate as Real Inter Milan. Title-holders PSG had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle after taking the lead and missing a handball penalty from Ousmane Dembélé. Inter Milan, with Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji, could only manage 10th place after a 2-0 win at Borussia Dortmund.

FC Barcelona secured their place in the last 16 against FC Copenhagen (4-1) with four goals in the second half. Manchester City, featuring ex-Citizens Leroy Sané and Ilkay Gündogan, left nothing to chance against Galatasaray Istanbul at their own stadium (2:0) and made sure the situation was clear with goals from Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki in the first half hour.

Bodö/Glimt achieves the impossible

A little Cinderella story was written by the Norwegians of Bodö/Glimt, who in the last three rounds with a 2:2 against Dortmund, a 3:1 against Manchester and the 2:1 at Atlético Madrid on Wednesday evening still lifted themselves into the top 24 and thus into the playoffs. Also in the play-offs (round of 16) are Monaco with Switzerland's Philipp Köhn and Denis Zakaria (0-0 against Juventus Turin) and Bayer Leverkusen thanks to a 3-0 home win against Villarreal.

Arsenal, first in the league phase and Premier League leaders, also won their eighth game at home against Kairat Almaty (3-2 thanks to goals from Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli).

The draw for the play-offs will take place on Friday at 12.00 noon in Nyon. The teams in places 9 to 16 are seeded and will face a team from places 17 to 24. The teams will be grouped according to their ranking. The ninth and tenth-placed teams will each play an opponent from 23rd and 24th place and so on. The playoffs will be played on February 17/18 and 24/25.

Brief telegrams and final rankings:

Paris Saint-Germain - Newcastle United 1:1 (1:1). - SR Vincic. - Goals: 8 Vitinha 1:0. 45 Willock 1:1. - Remarks: Newcastle United without Schär (injured). 4th Pope (Newcastle) saves penalty from Dembélé.

Benfica Lisbon - Real Madrid 4:2 (2:1). - SR Massa. - Goals: 30. Mbappé 0:1. 36. Schjelderup 1:1. 45. Pavlidis (penalty) 2:1. 54. Schjelderup 3:1. 58. Mbappé 3:2. 98. Trubin (Benfica goalkeeper!) 4:2. - Comments: 92nd yellow card for Asencio. 97th yellow card for Rodrygo.

Napoli - Chelsea 2:3 (2:1). - Ref Turpin. - Goals: 19 Fernández (penalty) 0:1. 33 Vergara 1:1. 43 Höjlund 2:1. 61 João Pedro 2:2. 82 João Pedro 2:3.

Arsenal - Kairat Almaty 3:2 (3:1). - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 2 - Gyökeres 1:0. 7 - Jorginho (penalty) 1:1. 15 - Havertz 2:1. 36 - Gabriel Martinelli 3:1. 94 - Ricardinho 3:2.

PSV Eindhoven 1:2 (0:0) against Bayern Munich. - SR Pinheiro. - Goals: 58. Musiala 0:1. 78. Saibari 1:1. 84. Kane 1:2. - Remarks: 93rd yellow card against Mauro Junior (PSV Eindhoven).

Manchester City - Galatasaray Istanbul 2:0 (2:0). - Referee Hernández Hernández. - Goals: 10 Haaland 1:0. 29 Cherki 2:0.

Borussia Dortmund - Inter Milan 0:2 (0:0). - SR Kovács. - Goals: 80. Dimarco 0:1. 94. Diouf 0:2. - Remarks: Dortmund with Kobel, Inter with Sommer and Akanji.

Atlético Madrid - Bodö/Glimt 1:2 (1:1). - SR Mariani. - Goals: 15 Sörloth 1:0. 34 Sjövold 1:1. 59 Högh 1:2.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Tottenham Hotspur 0:2 (0:0). - Referee Gil Manzano. - Goals: 47 Kolo Muani 0:1. 77 Solanke 0:2. - Remarks: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda.

Pafos - Slavia Prague 4:1 (1:1). - SR Stieler. - Goals: 17 Dragomir 1:0. 44 Chaloupek 1:1. 53 Bruno Felipe 2:1. 84 Anderson Silva 3:1. 87 Orsic 4:1. - Remarks: 59th red card against Boril (Slavia Prague).

FC Brugge - Marseille 3:0 (2:0). - SR Guida. - Goals: 4. Diakhon 1:0. 11. Vermant 2:0. 79. Stankovic 3:0. - Comments: Marseille without Garcia (not in the squad).

FC Barcelona - FC Copenhagen 4:1 (0:1). - SR Bastien. - Goals: 4th Dadason 0:1. 48th Lewandowski 1:1. 60th Lamine Yamal 2:1. 69th Raphinha (penalty) 3:1. 85th Rashford 4:1.

Athletic Bilbão - Sporting Lisbon 2:3 (2:1). - Refereed by Zwayer. - Goals: 3. Sancet 1:0. 12. Ousmane Diomande 1:1. 28. Guruzeta 2:1. 62. Trincão 2:2. 94. Alisson Santos 2:3.

Monaco 0-0 Juventus Turin - refereed by Sánchez Martínez. - Comments: Monaco with Köhn and Zakaria.

Bayer Leverkusen - Villarreal 3:0 (2:0). - referee Eskås. - Goals: 12 Tillman 1:0. 35 Tillman 2:0. 57 Grimaldo 3:0. - Bayer Leverkusen without Omlin (substitute).

Liverpool - Karabakh Agdam 6:0 (2:0). - SR Kruzliak. - Goals: 15 Mac Allister 1:0. 21 Wirtz 2:0. 50 Mohamed Salah 3:0. 57 Ekitiké 4:0. 61 Mac Allister 5:0. 90 Chiesa 6:0.

Union Saint-Gilloise - Atalanta Bergamo 1:0 (0:0). - SR Oliver. - Goal: 70. Khalaili 1:0 - Remarks: Saint-Gilloise without Giger (not in the squad).

Ajax Amsterdam - Olympiakos Piraeus 1:2 (0:0). - SR Letexier. - Goals: 52nd Gelson Martins 0:1. 69th Dolberg (penalty) 1:1. 79th Hezze 1:2.

Ranking: 1. Arsenal 8/24 (23:4). 2. Bayern Munich 8/21 (22:8). 3. Liverpool 8/18 (20:8). 4. Tottenham Hotspur 8/17 (17/7). 5. FC Barcelona 8/16 (22/14). 6. Chelsea 8/16 (17:10). 7. Sporting Lisbon 8/16 (17:11). 8. Manchester City 8/16 (15:9). 9. Real Madrid 8/15 (21:12). 10. Inter Milan 8/15 (15/7). 11. Paris Saint-Germain 8/14 (21:11). 12. Newcastle United 8/14 (17:7). 13. Juventus Turin 8/13 (14:10). 14. Atlético Madrid 8/13 (17:15). 15. Atalanta Bergamo 8/13 (10:10). 16. Bayer Leverkusen 8/12 (13:14). 17. Borussia Dortmund 8/11 (19:17). 18. Olympiakos Piraeus 8/11 (10:14). 19. FC Brugge 8/10 (15:17). 20. Galatasaray Istanbul 8/10 (9:11). 21. Monaco 8/10 (8:14). 22. Karabakh Agdam 8/10 (13:21). 23 Bodö/Glimt 8/9 (14:15). 24. Benfica Lisbon 8/9 (10:12). 25. Marseille 8/9 (11:14). 26. Pafos 8/9 (8:11). 27. Union Saint-Gilloise 8/9 (8:17). 28. PSV Eindhoven 8/8 (16:16). 29. Athletic Bilbao 8/8 (9:14). 30. Napoli 8/8 (9:15). 31 FC Copenhagen 8/8 (12:21). 32nd Ajax Amsterdam 8/6 (8:21). 33 Eintracht Frankfurt 8/4 (10:21). 34 Slavia Prague 8/3 (5:19). 35. Villarreal 8/1 (5:18). 36. Kairat Almaty 8/1 (7:22).

Note: Top 8 in the round of 16, ranks 9 to 24 in the round of 16.