Following speculation about interest from FC Barcelona, Harry Kane has emphasized how happy he is at FC Bayern. "I haven't been in contact with anyone, no one has contacted me," the striker told Bild in response to reports that he is Barça's preferred candidate to succeed Robert Lewandowski. "I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even if we haven't spoken to Bayern about my situation yet," said the 32-year-old.

According to speculation, Kane has a release clause of 65 million euros next year. His contract at FC Bayern runs until June 30, 2027. "There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I play. If there will be contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet," said Kane.

With regard to his long-term future at Bayern, England's national team captain also referred to the World Cup in the summer. "It's very unlikely that anything will change after this season. I'm sure I'll have talks with Bayern in the next few months. Then we'll see what's best for the future."