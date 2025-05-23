Napoli celebrate the Scudetto. Keystone

Napoli are Italian champions for the fourth time. The southern Italians defended their lead over defending champions Inter Milan in the 38th and final round of Serie A thanks to a 2-0 win over Cagliari.

SDA

The Neapolitans took a one-point lead into the long-distance duel with Inter Milan, which was brought forward to Friday. In the home game against Cagliari, who had nothing more to win or lose on the final matchday, they did their duty at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku, Napoli's top scorers this season, scored to give coach Antonio Conte's side a victory they never threatened. He has now led a third club to the Scudetto after Juventus Turin and Inter Milan.

Basel's Noah Okafor is also part of the champion team. The 24-time Swiss international joined Napoli on loan from Milan in February. With just 36 minutes of playing time in four months and no goals, his contribution to the title was minimal. He is likely to return to Milan in the summer.

Inter's dream of the Champions League title remains

Inter Milan would have been on hand if Napoli had slipped up. The defending champions, who had lost too many points in recent weeks, won 2-0 in Como with goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Sommer and Co. can console themselves for missing out on the Scudetto next weekend. Inter Milan will then play the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich.

For Napoli, who lost the brilliant Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG in the course of the season, the fourth league title after those in 1987, 1990 and 2023 came rather unexpectedly. Under Conte, the team was no longer as irresistible as it was two years ago under the current Italian national team coach Luciano Spalletti, but solid enough to benefit from the lack of consistency of the competition.