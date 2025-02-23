  1. Residential Customers
Serie A Napoli lose their lead in the table - Okafor makes a brief appearance

SDA

23.2.2025 - 14:45

Assane Diao (right) scored the 2:1 for newly promoted Como
Keystone
Keystone

Napoli have lost the top spot in Serie A to Inter Milan. The southern Italian side surprisingly lost 2-1 in Como in the 26th round.

Keystone-SDA

23.02.2025, 14:45

23.02.2025, 15:22

Noah Okafor made his second brief appearance for Napoli in the 84th minute, but was unable to change the outcome of the game. The ambitious newly promoted Como had scored in the 77th minute to make it 2-1. The goalscorer was 19-year-old Spaniard Assane Diao, who has now scored five times since the start of the year.

Diao had already been involved in the 1:0 after seven minutes. His pressing led to an own goal from Amir Rrahmani, whose attempted return pass to the goalkeeper ended up in his own goal. Ten minutes later, a mistake by Como led to Giacomo Raspadori making it 1-1.

