Romelu Lukaku celebrates the 2-0 win in Florence. Keystone

Napoli are ahead in the thrilling race for top spot in Serie A. The southern Italians won 3-0 at Fiorentina in the 19th round and are the new leaders.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Napoli win 3-0 against Fiorentina.

The Neapolitans are now top of the Serie A table. Show more

While their most dangerous rivals, Atalanta Bergamo and Inter Milan, are playing for the less important Super Cup in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Napoli did not show any weakness in the championship. David Neres, Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay scored to give the Neapolitans, coached by Antonio Conte, their fourth win in a row.

Napoli now have a three-point lead over Atalanta Bergamo (18 games) and a four-point advantage over defending champions Inter Milan (17 games).