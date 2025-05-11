Napoli's lead with coach Antonio Conte is melting away. Picture: Keystone

Napoli had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Genoa in the third-last round of Serie A and now lead the table by just one point ahead of Inter Milan (2-0 at Torino).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Napoli twice surrendered a lead against Genoa with the strong Swiss goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. Defender Johan Vasquez scored the visitors' 2:2 with a header in the 84th minute. Napoli, unbeaten in ten games and without Swiss striker Noah Okafor, had previously won four in a row.

Inter Milan benefited from the southern Italian side's draw, winning on the road against Torino thanks to goals from Nicola Zalewski (14th) and Kristjan Asllani (49th via penalty). Swiss keeper Yann Sommer was rested by Milan after his magnificent performance in Tuesday's Champions League second leg against FC Barcelona (4:3 n.V.).

If Napoli and Inter are level on points after the final round, there will be a deciding match for the league title.

