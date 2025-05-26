FC Bayern have lost out in the bidding for Florian Wirtz. The attacking artist wants to move to England. He has already turned Bayern down. If Liverpool FC can agree the required transfer fee with Bayer, the international will provide tricks and goals in the Premier League in future.

The 22-year-old still has a contract with Leverkusen until the summer of 2027 and the works club is demanding a transfer fee of 150 million euros for the exceptional player. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made an initial offer of 100 million euros plus bonuses. According to media reports, Wirtz himself has already agreed a transfer with the Reds after good talks with Liverpool coach Arne Slot.