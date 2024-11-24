Antonio Conte (right) won with Napoli against Claudio Ranieri's AS Roma Picture: Keystone

Napoli defend their lead at the top of the Italian table. After two games with just one point, the Neapolitans win 1:0 against AS Roma.

Romelu Lukaku, who scored 13 goals for Roma last season, scored the only goal of the game on Claudio Ranieri's debut on the visitors' bench. The 73-year-old is in his third spell as coach of ailing AS Roma, who are in 12th place after three consecutive defeats.

Napoli remain one point ahead of Atalanta Bergamo, Inter Milan and Fiorentina, who all won this weekend, after 13 rounds.

