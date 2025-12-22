Napoli celebrate in Saudi Arabia. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Napoli win the Italian Super Cup for the third time after 1990 and 2014. The Serie A champions beat cup winners Bologna 2:0 in the final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Keystone-SDA SDA

David Neres was Napoli's match-winner. The Brazilian put the southern Italian side ahead at the end of the first half and doubled the lead after just under an hour to make it 2-0.

Bologna, who had beaten Inter Milan on penalties in the semi-final, were without Swiss international Remo Freuler, who is still recovering from a broken collarbone, in their first Super Cup final.