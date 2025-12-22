  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bologna defeated Napoli win Italian Supercup

SDA

22.12.2025 - 22:44

Napoli celebrate in Saudi Arabia.
Napoli celebrate in Saudi Arabia.
IMAGO/NurPhoto

Napoli win the Italian Super Cup for the third time after 1990 and 2014. The Serie A champions beat cup winners Bologna 2:0 in the final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Keystone-SDA

22.12.2025, 22:44

22.12.2025, 22:59

David Neres was Napoli's match-winner. The Brazilian put the southern Italian side ahead at the end of the first half and doubled the lead after just under an hour to make it 2-0.

Bologna, who had beaten Inter Milan on penalties in the semi-final, were without Swiss international Remo Freuler, who is still recovering from a broken collarbone, in their first Super Cup final.

More from the section

Africa Cup. Goal in stoppage time: Egypt avoid embarrassment thanks to Salah

Africa CupGoal in stoppage time: Egypt avoid embarrassment thanks to Salah

Swede out of luck. Liverpool's Isak out after surgery

Swede out of luckLiverpool's Isak out after surgery

Coaching guru as mentor.

Coaching guru as mentor"They're not normal": Gygax remembers Favre - with a smile