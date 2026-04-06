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Serie A Napoli win the chasing duel against Milan

SDA

6.4.2026 - 22:51

Napoli came out on top against AC Milan thanks to Matteo Politano
Napoli came out on top against AC Milan thanks to Matteo Politano
IMAGO/Insidefoto

With seven rounds to go in the Italian Serie A, Napoli take over first place behind leaders Inter Milan. Napoli won the chasing duel against AC Milan 1:0.

Keystone-SDA

06.04.2026, 22:51

06.04.2026, 22:56

Matteo Politano (32), one of the Italian national team failures, scored the winning goal against Milan in the 79th minute. The striker scored for Napoli for the second time in three weeks. Otherwise, he has never scored this season.

With the home win, Napoli moved to within seven points of leaders Inter Milan, who had won 5-2 against AS Roma on Easter Saturday. There are no more direct encounters in the remaining seven rounds. AC Milan are now nine points behind their city rivals. There will also be no more Milan derbies this season.

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