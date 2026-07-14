Nassim Zoukit is transferring from FC Aarau to the Swiss champions in Thun. According to the club, the 25-year-old has signed a three-year contract with an option for an additional season.

The midfielder was trained, among other places, in the youth academy of FC Girona in Spain before moving to Etoile Carouge in Switzerland in 2021 and later gaining experience in the Super League with Lausanne-Sport.

Last summer, after returning to Carouge in 2023, he signed with FC Aarau. For the Challenge League team, which narrowly missed promotion in the promotion playoff against GC, he started 39 times across all competitions last season.