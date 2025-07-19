  1. Residential Customers
This gets under your skin Nati ace Nadine Riesen can't hold back the tears

Patrick Lämmle

19.7.2025

Nadine Riesen sheds bitter tears in the mixed zone after the quarter-final exit against Spain.

19.07.2025, 02:44

"Oh God, I actually resolved not to cry," says Nadine Riesen in the Mixed Zone of blue Sport when asked about her emotional state after the 2-0 loss to Spain in the European Championship quarter-final. "The fans were incredible. And we wanted to give them so much more."

She expressed her gratitude to all the supporters. "We really gave everything, it was ultra-tough. I think it was one of the toughest games I've had the privilege of playing." You can watch the whole interview, in which Riesen fights back tears, in the video above.

