Nadine Riesen sheds bitter tears in the mixed zone after the quarter-final exit against Spain.

Patrick Lämmle

"Oh God, I actually resolved not to cry," says Nadine Riesen in the Mixed Zone of blue Sport when asked about her emotional state after the 2-0 loss to Spain in the European Championship quarter-final. "The fans were incredible. And we wanted to give them so much more."

She expressed her gratitude to all the supporters. "We really gave everything, it was ultra-tough. I think it was one of the toughest games I've had the privilege of playing." You can watch the whole interview, in which Riesen fights back tears, in the video above.

