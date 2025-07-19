Nadine Riesen sheds bitter tears in the mixed zone after the quarter-final exit against Spain.
"Oh God, I actually resolved not to cry," says Nadine Riesen in the Mixed Zone of blue Sport when asked about her emotional state after the 2-0 loss to Spain in the European Championship quarter-final. "The fans were incredible. And we wanted to give them so much more."
She expressed her gratitude to all the supporters. "We really gave everything, it was ultra-tough. I think it was one of the toughest games I've had the privilege of playing." You can watch the whole interview, in which Riesen fights back tears, in the video above.