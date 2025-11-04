  1. Residential Customers
U17 WORLD CUP National team beats the Ivory Coast 4:1

SDA

4.11.2025 - 16:12

Luigi Pisino and his team made an ideal start to the World Cup in Qatar.
Keystone

The Swiss U17 national team started the World Cup in Qatar with a victory. National coach Lugi Pisino's team beat the Ivory Coast 4:1.

Keystone-SDA

04.11.2025, 16:24

Captain Gil Zufferey (YB/12th), Adrien Llukes (Sion/41st), Giacomo Koloto (Basel/53rd) and Jill Stiel (Zurich/67th) scored in very high temperatures. Switzerland thus took a big step towards the round of 16. The top two from each of the twelve groups will progress to the knockout round. The top eight third-placed teams complete the table.

The Swiss will continue on Friday against South Korea, who won their first group match against Mexico. So far, the SFA team is still without defeat at this junior level at the World Championships. The only previous participation ended in 2009 with the victory of Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez and Co.

