After the spectacular 4:3 win in Scotland, national team director Marion Daube tells blue News how the coaching issue will continue. Pia Sundhage still has ten days to wait.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The sporting successes against Canada and Scotland will not directly influence the decision on whether to extend coach Pia Sundhage's contract, national team director Marion Daube told blue News.

Daube announced a decision on Sundhage's future within the next ten days.

Nati coach Sundhage's contract expires at the end of the year. The Swede has long since signaled that she would like to continue. Show more

Marion Daube, congratulations on your spectacular victory here in Scotland. But what interests us most: Do the two victories against Canada and Scotland have any influence on the coaching decision?

The results certainly have an influence on a good end to the year. That's what we generally wished for the team and Pia Sundhage. It wasn't an easy game. I think Scotland and we made it difficult for ourselves. In the end, our efficiency brought us success. We'll take that with us into the next match in November.

Pia Sundhage has recently emphasized several times that she would like to extend her contract. She said that it was obvious that they had done a great job. Does the association see it the same way? And if so, why are they hesitating to extend her contract?

Yes, Pia has done a great job. We had a great European Championship campaign. We also signed Pia for this European Championship campaign. Now we need to clarify things as quickly as possible. We discussed in advance that we had to take our time. That was also agreed with Pia. Pia also did an analysis, as did we. Now we need to look at how we want to position ourselves strategically in the future. In the next ten days, we will make a decision on how to proceed in the future. We will then communicate this internally and externally.

So the decision will be made at the end of next week as to whether or not to continue with Sundhage?

Yes, that is correct.

Have you already spoken to other coaches or would that be unfair to Sundhage?

The important thing is that we continue with the process that we have started. And I also think it's a kind of respect that you don't have two tracks. But it's also my job to ask around in general. But now it's about how we want to shape our future and talking to Pia.

Are the players also involved in this decision-making process?

The players have had their say all year. But this is about us deciding within the association, i.e. also at a strategic level, how we want to align ourselves.

Pia Sundhage still has a contract until the end of the year. Would you also take her to the training camp in November if her contract is not extended?

I don't think we can look that far ahead. We'll sit down together now and then plan the next steps depending on the decision.