Why is Elvedi not there? Nati boss Tami answers the most important questions about the rainy Nati opener

Michael Wegmann

18.3.2025

Pierluigi Tami in Faro, Portugal.
Pierluigi Tami in Faro, Portugal.
KEYSTONE

Why is Elvedi not involved? Can you understand why Jashari has canceled? Are you on vacation too much? Nati director Pierluigi Tami faces the hottest questions in the rainy camp in Faro.

18.03.2025, 07:00

The weather is definitely different. blue Sport travels by car from Portugal's capital Lisbon to the Nati camp in Faro on the Algarve. It has never rained this much in the Algarve in the last 15 years.

Looking at the rainy weather here in Faro, wouldn't it have been better to hold the training camp in Ticino?

Why is Nico Elvedi, the 28-year-old Gladbach defender, not in the squad?

Ardon Jashari had withdrawn from the national team because he is ailing and wants to recover. Now he has played for Bruges over the weekend and scored a goal and provided an assist. What do you say to that?

What do you say to the accusation that negotiations for Contini's successor Davide Callà as assistant to the national team were so protracted because you were on vacation too often?

