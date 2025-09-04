Nati captain Lia Wälti is leaving Arsenal after seven years. The 32-year-old from Bern announced this on her Instagram channel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Hello Arsenal family. This is going to be really tough": with these words and tears, Lia Wälti says goodbye to the fans of the London club. In an emotional speech lasting around four minutes, she looks back on her years with the Gunners. She concludes with the words: "Thank you for everything, Arsenal." In London, she would have had a contract until 2026.

Wälti, a Young Boys youth player, moved to Arsenal in the summer of 2018 after five years with Bundesliga club Turbine Potsdam. She won the league once and the FA League Cup twice with the north Londoners. Last season, which was difficult for her personally due to a long-term injury, she celebrated the greatest success of her career by winning the Champions League.

There was already speculation about where Wälti would move to before she left Arsenal. Since Thursday afternoon, it is certain: the national team captain is joining Juventus. The Turin club announced the news on Instagram.

