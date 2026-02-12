Reconciliation beckons between Noah Okafor and Murat Yakin. Keystone/blue Sport

Nati coach Murat Yakin has traveled to England to talk to Noah Okafor. A return to the Nati is possible after the tablecloth seemed to be cut.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nati coach Murat Yakin traveled to England and met with Noah Okafor for a clarifying discussion after the relationship was considered to have broken down since Euro 2024.

According to SFA director Pierluigi Tami, the exchange was honest and constructive and forms a good basis for Okafor's possible return to the national team.

Okafor has impressed recently with strong performances and four goals for Leeds in the Premier League, but a nomination now depends on Yakin's assessment of the team structure. Show more

Things are going well for Noah Okafor in the Premier League in his last two games for Leeds. First he scored in the 3-1 win over Nottingham on Friday, and on Tuesday he also netted in the 2-2 away draw at Chelsea.

It is obvious that the striker can also help the national team in this form. And a comeback that seemed a long way off after a falling out at Euro 2024 is suddenly within reach again. On Friday, Murat Yakin traveled to England with national team manager Pierluigi Tami and media director Adrian Arnold. They met at the team hotel and the SFA bosses sat in the stands for the match against Nottingham.

Tami confirmed this to blue Sport. He says: "We saw a strong game from Noah, in which he showed what he's made of. Afterwards, we had an honest, clarifying and constructive conversation. That's a good basis for Noah's possible return to the national team."

Will everything be okay now?

After Euro 2024, that seemed unimaginable. Okafor, who did not play, was accused of ego trips and a lack of team spirit. Yakin did not field him again and qualified for the European Championship with the national team.

"It makes me really, really sad," said Okafor in an interview with "The Athletic", complaining that he had never spoken to the coach or sporting director: "It doesn't make sense to me. It makes me sad because they don't even send me a text or call me to ask how I'm doing," said Okafor, citing the way he was treated when he moved from Milan to Leeds in the summer. "I would have liked a 'congratulations' or something like that, because I'm now playing in the best league in the world."

Now the problems could be cleared up. Four Premier League goals for Leeds could also help. Murat Yakin must now feel whether the team structure is ready for Okafor's return; after all, they qualified without him in a difficult group with Sweden, Slovenia and Kosovo. It will be interesting to see whether he nominates Okafor for the international tests against Germany and Norway in March.