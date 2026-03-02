The women's national team's World Cup qualifiers begin on Tuesday. Coach Rafel Navarro and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic answer the most important questions on the day before the game against Northern Ireland.
The Swiss national team will play their World Cup qualifying opener against Northern Ireland in Lausanne, at the Stade de la Tuilière. Why did Switzerland choose a stadium with artificial turf? "That wasn't my decision. But they spoke to me and said it was the best stadium we could play in this month. Now we've prepared for it, there are no excuses," says Rafel Navarro. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic admits: "The seats at the European Championship, that was a dream. But it's not easy to find good places at this time of year, especially for training.
In the first few days of the team meeting, they corrected "mistakes from the past", says Navarro. After that, they took a close look at their opponents. "They play forward quickly, so we have to be ready." They are also dangerous from set pieces. And what is the key to success? "We have to be more compact. We want to attack, but we also have to find our defensive balance. I want us to have a lot of possession and if we lose it, we have to win it back as quickly as possible. And of course we want to score more goals."
The Swiss women's team's match schedule
- Switzerland - Northern Ireland, March 3
- Malta - Switzerland, March 7
- Switzerland - Turkey, April 14
- Turkey - Switzerland, April 18
- Switzerland - Malta, June 5
- Northern Ireland - Switzerland, June 9
For Crnogorcevic, qualifying for the World Cup is the "last big goal" with the national team. "I'm really looking forward to the games. I want to be number 1 in our group and reach the play-offs." The coach agrees: "The important thing is that we win the six qualifying games. Then we'll see what happens." It is not yet clear who will give the pre-match speech. "At the last camp, Lia (Wälti) gave a speech once and Alisha (Lehmann) at the other game. I don't decide that," says Navarro.
The difficult start under Navarro
The Swiss women's national team begin their World Cup qualifying campaign in Lausanne on Tuesday. Anything less than a win against Northern Ireland would be tantamount to disappointment. However, Switzerland lost their first two test matches under new coach Rafel Navarro at the end of last year. They lost 2-1 to Belgium and the game against Wales ended 3-2.
However, the first match was not under a good star anyway. The day Navarro played his first game as Switzerland's head coach was also the day his father passed away. The Spaniard traveled to his family immediately after the game against Belgium before rejoining the team the day before the game against Wales.