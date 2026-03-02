National team coach Rafel Navarro talks to Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic. Keystone

The women's national team's World Cup qualifiers begin on Tuesday. Coach Rafel Navarro and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic answer the most important questions on the day before the game against Northern Ireland.

The Swiss national team will play their World Cup qualifying opener against Northern Ireland in Lausanne, at the Stade de la Tuilière. Why did Switzerland choose a stadium with artificial turf? "That wasn't my decision. But they spoke to me and said it was the best stadium we could play in this month. Now we've prepared for it, there are no excuses," says Rafel Navarro. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic admits: "The seats at the European Championship, that was a dream. But it's not easy to find good places at this time of year, especially for training.

In the first few days of the team meeting, they corrected "mistakes from the past", says Navarro. After that, they took a close look at their opponents. "They play forward quickly, so we have to be ready." They are also dangerous from set pieces. And what is the key to success? "We have to be more compact. We want to attack, but we also have to find our defensive balance. I want us to have a lot of possession and if we lose it, we have to win it back as quickly as possible. And of course we want to score more goals."

The Swiss women's team's match schedule Switzerland - Northern Ireland, March 3

Malta - Switzerland , March 7

Switzerland - Turkey, April 14

Turkey - Switzerland , April 18

Switzerland - Malta, June 5

Northern Ireland - Switzerland, June 9 Show more

For Crnogorcevic, qualifying for the World Cup is the "last big goal" with the national team. "I'm really looking forward to the games. I want to be number 1 in our group and reach the play-offs." The coach agrees: "The important thing is that we win the six qualifying games. Then we'll see what happens." It is not yet clear who will give the pre-match speech. "At the last camp, Lia (Wälti) gave a speech once and Alisha (Lehmann) at the other game. I don't decide that," says Navarro.

