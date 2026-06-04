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Opening of the stadium in Lugano Nati coach Navarro: "We have to be aware that we're not at a party"

Patrick Lämmle

4.6.2026

National team coach Rafel Navarro leads a training session.
National team coach Rafel Navarro leads a training session.
Keystone

On Friday, the women's national team will play their first match in the new stadium in Lugano as part of the World Cup qualifiers. Rafel Navarro and Viola Calligaris are very much looking forward to the game, but the result is more important. The national team wants to clinch group victory with a win against Malta.

04.06.2026, 16:54

04.06.2026, 16:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The women's national team will open the new stadium in Lugano on Friday. With a win against Malta, the national team can secure group victory early on and thus create a better starting position for the play-offs.
  • Rafel Navarro and Viola Calligaris speak of a great honor, whereby the sporting aspect is clearly in the foreground.
  • Calligaris, whose contract with Juve expires at the end of the month, also spoke about her future at the national team press conference - but without really letting her cards get in her hand.
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English, Italian, French and German are spoken at the press conference on Thursday, the day before the World Cup qualifier against Malta, which is probably about as demanding as a training session under the detail-obsessed Rafel Navarro. It works if you listen very carefully and with great concentration.

With a win against the blatant outsiders Malta, Switzerland can already secure first place in the World Cup qualifying group before the last game in Northern Ireland (June 9) and thus create a better starting position for the subsequent playoffs. First place also means promotion to League A, which brings advantages for the upcoming Nations League campaign. The game will be played in Lugano, with the Nati women opening the new Cornaredo.

Pioneering games. Why it is so important for the women's national team to win their group in the World Cup qualifiers

Pioneering gamesWhy it is so important for the women's national team to win their group in the World Cup qualifiers

Calligaris: "The stadium is beautiful"

Rafel Navarro says it is "a great honor" to open the stadium. Almost all the tickets are already gone and he is hoping for a good atmosphere. "That can really help the team to win this game, which is so important for us." However, he also raised a warning finger: "We have to be aware that we're not at a party. We want to win the group."

Viola Calligaris is also aware of the starting position: "We all know that it's a very important game for us. We are professionals and know how to deal with these emotions. I've already had a look at the stadium, it's beautiful. It's really an honor for us to be the first team to play here. I think a few years ago something like this would have been unthinkable. I'm sure the atmosphere will be great and help us to play a good game."

Viola Calligaris is looking forward to opening the stadium in Lugano with the national team.
Viola Calligaris is looking forward to opening the stadium in Lugano with the national team.
Keystone

Not all the tickets are gone yet. Anyone who decides to attend at short notice must order their tickets online; there is no box office. The weather forecast also looks promising.

Viola Calligaris is about to make a change

Calligaris is an undisputed regular in the national team, but it was a different story at Juventus Turin last season. Sometimes she played, sometimes she sat on the bench - the latter was also the case in the two cup finals. Her review of the season is therefore "a bit mixed", but as a footballer there are better and worse phases. "You just have to stay focused and give your all when you're playing."

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Her contract with Juventus expires at the end of June. As far as her future is concerned, Calligaris is putting on the perfect poker face and not really letting anyone look at her cards "I'm not giving it much thought right now. It's clear that talks are being held now, but first the focus is on the national team."

Are there any conditions that influence your decision? Should it be a beautiful city or a team that plays in the Champions League? And are she particularly attracted to the leagues in England and Germany, which, as she says herself, are a few steps ahead of Italy, for example? "For me, it's crucial that the overall package is right. There is no focus on one particular point," is the 30-year-old's succinct answer.

At least one thing seems clear: Calligaris will no longer be playing for Juventus next season - and it also seems unlikely that he will remain in the Italian league.

How the women's World Cup qualifiers work

The new stadium in Lugano

Women's football

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