National team coach Pia Sundhage comes under criticism shortly before the start of the European Championship. Picture: Keystone

Nine days remain until the Swiss national team starts the European Championship at home and faces Norway in the first group match. However, the mood in the team is said to be subdued shortly before the start of the tournament.

Luca Betschart

The countdown to the home European Championship is on. The Swiss national team will face Norway on Wednesday, July 2. For ten of the players called up, however, the European Championship dream was shattered last Friday when national team coach Pia Sundhage informed the team which 23 names remained in the definitive European Championship squad.

"It was before lunch and we had a little chat," says defender Viola Calligaris when asked about the one-on-one discussions with the coach. "The situation is certainly not pleasant for anyone. For those who are going to the European Championship and are looking forward to it and for those who are not. Of course you also feel for them."

Too little consideration for injuries?

Apparently the mood in the team is not only tense because of the latest squad cut. The reason for this is said to be coach Pia Sundhage, as reported by "Blick". Sundhage has tightened the screws in the last two weeks and focused on fitness, especially in the first week of preparation. There were even endurance test runs, with many players reaching or exceeding their limits.

According to the report, Sundhage showed too little consideration for injured players and exceeded limits. The Swede is said to have advised some of the professionals to think twice about skipping a training session - even if the medical staff had previously advised them not to take part.

Sundhage is also said to have made it clear to the injured players that a test match would not be played in public: If you don't play, you minimize your chances of being in the European Championship squad.