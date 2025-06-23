  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Boundaries exceeded? National team coach Pia Sundhage comes under criticism shortly before the start of the European Championships

Luca Betschart

23.6.2025

National team coach Pia Sundhage comes under criticism shortly before the start of the European Championship.
National team coach Pia Sundhage comes under criticism shortly before the start of the European Championship.
Picture: Keystone

Nine days remain until the Swiss national team starts the European Championship at home and faces Norway in the first group match. However, the mood in the team is said to be subdued shortly before the start of the tournament.

23.06.2025, 09:39

23.06.2025, 09:41

The countdown to the home European Championship is on. The Swiss national team will face Norway on Wednesday, July 2. For ten of the players called up, however, the European Championship dream was shattered last Friday when national team coach Pia Sundhage informed the team which 23 names remained in the definitive European Championship squad.

"It was before lunch and we had a little chat," says defender Viola Calligaris when asked about the one-on-one discussions with the coach. "The situation is certainly not pleasant for anyone. For those who are going to the European Championship and are looking forward to it and for those who are not. Of course you also feel for them."

Lunch after squad announcement. Calligaris:

Lunch after squad announcementCalligaris: "The situation was not at all pleasant for anyone"

Too little consideration for injuries?

Apparently the mood in the team is not only tense because of the latest squad cut. The reason for this is said to be coach Pia Sundhage, as reported by "Blick". Sundhage has tightened the screws in the last two weeks and focused on fitness, especially in the first week of preparation. There were even endurance test runs, with many players reaching or exceeding their limits.

According to the report, Sundhage showed too little consideration for injured players and exceeded limits. The Swede is said to have advised some of the professionals to think twice about skipping a training session - even if the medical staff had previously advised them not to take part.

Sundhage is also said to have made it clear to the injured players that a test match would not be played in public: If you don't play, you minimize your chances of being in the European Championship squad.

Sundhage's European Championship squad official. Xhemaili and Terchoun take part in the European Championships - Piubel doesn't make the cut

Sundhage's European Championship squad officialXhemaili and Terchoun take part in the European Championships - Piubel doesn't make the cut

More from the department

EM25. Xhemaili and Terchoun complete the European Championship squad

EM25Xhemaili and Terchoun complete the European Championship squad

Nati star seeks professional help. Ramona Bachmann talks about mental health problems:

Nati star seeks professional helpRamona Bachmann talks about mental health problems: "I went through hell"

Club World Cup. Manchester City and Juventus advance to the round of 16

Club World CupManchester City and Juventus advance to the round of 16

Club World Cup. Real secure first win under Xabi Alonso - despite being outnumbered for a long time

Club World CupReal secure first win under Xabi Alonso - despite being outnumbered for a long time

Transfer ticker. Pogba close to signing for Monaco ++ Berner moves to Australia

Transfer tickerPogba close to signing for Monaco ++ Berner moves to Australia