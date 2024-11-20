Pia Sundhage on the squad Nati coach raves about YB teenagers and explains why Xhemaili is not included

National team coach Pia Sundhage is relying on the same players for the last test matches of the year. Keystone

The national team ends the year with test matches against the top nations Germany and England. Pia Sundhage is relying on the same players as last time out against Australia and France. As part of the squad announcement, the national team coach answers the most important questions.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you National team coach Pia Sundhage is relying on the same players as last time for the test matches against Germany and England.

As part of the squad announcement, Sundhage explains that Elvira Herzog is the number 1. A question that has always remained unanswered recently. However, this only applies to the next two games for the time being.

Somewhat surprisingly, Riola Xhemaili, who has blossomed again at PSV Eindhoven, has not been called up. But the door is not closed.

Alayah Pilgrim is also not included because she missed her club recently due to injury.

The national team coach has extra praise for the two 18-year-old YB players Iman Beney and Naomi Luyet, who have a good chance of getting plenty of minutes again. Show more

The Swiss national team's upcoming matches November 29: Switzerland - Germany (8 p.m., Letzigrund)

December 3: England - Switzerland (8.45 p.m., Sheffield) Show more

The Swiss women's national team will end the 2024 football year with two test matches against football heavyweights Germany (world number 4) and the reigning European champions from England (world number 2).

Switzerland, for their part, are currently ranked 25th in the world, but recently showed in their 1-1 draw against Australia (15th) and their 2-1 win against France (10th) that they can stand up to better-ranked teams on a good day. The good results are also the reason why national team coach Pia Sundhage is not making any major changes. "We played well against two strong teams. That's why I want to give almost the same players a chance." They have gained a lot of confidence and she wants to build on that.

As 25 instead of 23 players can be nominated this time, two returning players, Alena Bienz (Cologne) and Seraina Piubel (West Ham), will get the chance to showcase themselves once again.

So there are no big surprises. Nevertheless, the national team coach is likely to reveal one or two things during the squad announcement.

Elvira Herzog is the number 1

Who is the number 1 goalkeeper in Switzerland? This question has never been answered in recent months. But now Sundhage has put its money where its mouth is and announced that Elvira Herzog currently holds the number 1 status. This comes as no surprise, as the 24-year-old goalkeeper from RB Leipzig has usually been preferred under Sundhage.

Elvira Herzog is the current number 1 in the national team. Keystone

The 22-year-old Livia Peng from Werder Bremen will therefore have to resign herself to the role of backup goalkeeper for the time being. However, this could change before the 2025 European Championships at home. The 64-year-old also clearly states that competitive matches are important in order to get the best out of each individual player.

High praise for Luyet and Beney

Against Australia (1:1) and France (2:1), the two 18-year-old YB players Naomi Luyet and Iman Beney left a lasting impression. "They provided fantastic answers. The way they played was very good." They also showed that they can not only attack, but also defend. They were also physically ready to perform at this level. "They will most likely get a lot of minutes in the next two games as well."

Is Riola Xhemaili on the sidelines?

Riola Xhemaili was once regarded as the greatest Swiss talent, but was not called up by Inka Grings for the 2023 World Cup due to a lack of match practice with Freiburg. After the disappointment, the now 21-year-old moved to Wolfsburg, one of the best clubs in the world. She hardly played at all there last season. Since this summer, she has been playing on loan for PSV Eindhoven and is blossoming again at the top of the Eredivisie table. In the first seven games, she has always been in the starting eleven and already has two goals and two assists to her name.

Why has the in-form Xhemaili not been called up? "I don't like talking about players who aren't there," Sundhage replies, but then explains the decision: "I can tell you that I was in Eindhoven and saw how she won this weekend. Riola gets a lot of minutes, which I think is important when it comes to decision-making. She's a good player, technically skilled and so on." If she keeps performing like this and builds up her confidence, "then sooner or later she'll get the chance to come back. So let's see".

Alayah Pilgrim is not yet at 100 percent

When asked about Alayah Pilgrim, the national team coach also provides information about a second absentee. However, her situation is different to that of Xhemaili, as the 21-year-old AS Roma striker has been missing from the Rome squad recently. Is she more seriously injured? The national team coach quietly gives the all-clear and at the same time encourages Pilgrim: "She's a good player, which is good for the team. However, she has sprained her ankle and hasn't played for 90 minutes for some time."

For players of her type, however, it's important that they score goals. "So I had a chat with her and told her that she has to be 100% fit to get her chance next year."

A chance that Sundhage would be only too happy to give her: "I think we're a bit unlucky, and she's also unlucky that she's not 100 percent fit. Because from what I've seen so far, she's doing a good job." If Pilgrim recovers soon and then plays regularly again, the doors are wide open for her. There is no doubt that her speed makes her an asset to the Swiss offense.

Bachmann Crnogorcevic, Vallotto fit?

The championship in the USA has been over for Ramona Bachmann and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic since the beginning of November. While Crnogorcevic posts photos from her vacation, Bachmann announces baby news.

Are they both fit enough to help the team? "They have to come back in, that's for sure." But she knows this starting position from her time as coach of the Brazilian national team. It's different when you can't train with the team and don't have any games. But Ramona and Ana-Maria are very experienced players and can certainly cope with it. "I think as long as they're fit, they'll be able to play 90 minutes."