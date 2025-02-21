After the 0-0 draw in the Nations League opener, national team coach Pia Sundhage starts to ponder. The fact that the Swiss created so little gave her pause for thought. The players are also self-critical.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team starts the Nations League with a 0-0 draw against Iceland.

National team coach Pia Sundhage is not satisfied with the performance, but she can live with the result.

The team she had put together was close to the one she had envisaged in the summer, said Sundhage after the game, adding: "I'm not so sure about that now."

The players themselves also analyze their performance critically. Show more

Pia Sundhage had drawn up a precise plan for how she and the Swiss national team wanted to break down the Icelanders' defense. Sydney Schertenleib, the young attacker from FC Barcelona, was supposed to tie up the balls in offense. And Iman Beney, the even younger YB player, was to cause problems for Iceland's defensive unit with quick runs into the deep, tearing them apart and thus creating more space for the midfielders.

As plausible as the Swedish coach's plan sounds, it failed on this first matchday of the Nations League at the Letzigrund in Zurich. "We didn't run enough, we were far too slow. The first half was really not good," Sundhage said.

But the 65-year-old is known to have the gift of being able to draw the positives even from manageable performances, and so she says: "It's good that we didn't concede a goal. We didn't concede much in defense." When Sundhage is asked how satisfied she is with the 0-0 draw, she laughs and replies: "That's a good question. I wouldn't have been satisfied before the game, but after this first half, we're happy to take this point."

Sundhage knows that, in the end, every point can be crucial in the quest to stay in League A of the Nations League. It is the team's interim goal before the home European Championships, when the players should be at the peak of their abilities.

Speaking of the European Championship: Sundhage also reveals that the team she put her trust in against Iceland is actually pretty close to the one she had in mind for the highlight in the summer. Ahead of the second Nations League appearance in Norway on Tuesday, she says: "I'm not so sure about that anymore."

