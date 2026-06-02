Pierluigi Tami arrives at the media meeting on the day of departure in the best of moods and enquires about the well-being of the media representatives present. "That's important. The journalists also have to be in World Cup form," jokes Tami.

The national team director is satisfied with the past few days: "We made very good use of the first week. We did everything that was programmed. It was a very intensive week - in training, but also with lots of media and sponsor activities. At the end of the week, we achieved a good performance and a good result. I'm very happy, it's a good start to the preparations for this World Championship."