On Tuesday, the national team will travel to San Diego and set up base camp there. Coach Murat Yakin and national team director Pierluigi Tami provide the final information before departure for the World Cup adventure.
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The media round is over
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Are there any players with a fear of flying?
"Not that I know of," says Yakin. Media spokesman Adrian Arnold adds: "Denis Zakaria used to. But now I don't think so."
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The cigar is packed
"I'm not leaving it to chance. Everything is already packed," says Yakin when asked about the fact that he likes to smoke a cigar after the game.
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What about family visits?
"In recent tournaments, we've found that we make time for the families after the games. We have a time slot where it's possible to see family and friends."
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Measures against cabin fever
"We have one or two activities that we have planned. But you shouldn't push it too hard. The players also like to be among themselves. We've also chosen a nice hotel complex where you can be in your room or on the terrace. We are there to train and relax," Yakin makes clear.
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Who has the longest security check?
"That's a good question. I'm usually the last one. The penultimate is Manu Akanji. He always has something special in his pocket. That's why I'm curious to see if he can do it quicker this time."
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Yakin on the injured
"Noah Okafor hasn't been able to train this week, but he should be able to return tomorrow. And Fabian Rieder also twisted his ankle unfortunately, but should be able to play again soon. Then we'll be complete."
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Yakin on the long flight: "I won't be bored"
Yakin is prepared for the long flight: "I've downloaded two or three films. (...) I'll also analyze our game against Jordan. I won't be bored."
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Yakin: "Now we have to get the flight over with"
Nati coach Yakin appears after Tami. "It's not the first time. The anticipation is there. Now we have to get the flight over with and arrive safely. Then our full focus will be on the World Cup," says Yakin, who has to say goodbye to his family for a while. "That's always a special moment. But with today's technology, communication is still guaranteed."
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Tami on the long journey
"We have already tested many important points. Not just for the coaching staff, but also for the medical department. We are ready," says Tami. The national team director says of the long flight: "There are recommendations for the players. But everyone has to feel for themselves what is better for them. But there is a clear program - for sleeping, eating and so on." It's also about keeping jet lag within limits.
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Tami: "It was a good start to the World Cup preparations"
Pierluigi Tami arrives at the media meeting on the day of departure in the best of moods and enquires about the well-being of the media representatives present. "That's important. The journalists also have to be in World Cup form," jokes Tami.
The national team director is satisfied with the past few days: "We made very good use of the first week. We did everything that was programmed. It was a very intensive week - in training, but also with lots of media and sponsor activities. At the end of the week, we achieved a good performance and a good result. I'm very happy, it's a good start to the preparations for this World Championship."
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World Cup adventure begins
With the victory against Jordan, Switzerland has completed the first part of its World Cup preparations. The players enjoyed a day off on Monday, and on Tuesday the team will travel to San Diego and move into their base camp.
A final test match is scheduled there on Saturday, June 6, against Australia. A week later, the World Cup begins for Switzerland with a group match against Qatar. Coach Murat Yakin and national team director Pierluigi Tami provide the final information before departure for the World Cup adventure.