The only thing hotter on Tenerife are the temperatures around the international match against Spain. It's 27 degrees on the Canary Islands the day before the game - Murat Yakin is battling a fever.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the last group match of the Nations League, the Swiss national team has nothing to play for in sporting terms.

But the clash with Spain is a major sporting challenge.

Murat Yakin missed the press conference on Sunday - the national team coach has a fever. However, he should still be on the sidelines for tomorrow's match. Show more

After Friday's 1:1 draw against Serbia, the Swiss national team had to take a four-and-a-half hour flight for what is now an insignificant clash with Spain. The European champions will probably field a B team in Tenerife - after all, Spain have already won their group and Switzerland have already been relegated from Group A. Various stars are likely to be rested, with young star Lamine Yamal also missing through injury.

On the Swiss side, Murat Yakin is now also struggling with health problems. The national team coach missed the press conference the day before the game due to illness, suffering from a slight fever and a sore throat.

Assistant coach Giorgio Contini stands in for him at the press conference. Unlike Yakin, Contini speaks fluent French and Spanish and is able to answer questions from local journalists.

Xhaka also ill

Yakin is not the only one who was ailing around this match. Granit Xhaka felt ill during the week and Ardon Jashari did not make the trip to Spain at all. "It's November, we have fog in Switzerland and then there's the air conditioning when you're traveling," said Contini.

Yakin then dragged himself onto the pitch for the final training session. There is a relatively good chance that he will be on the line on Monday evening.

Contini on the game: "The disappointment is there, but we have to look ahead and set ourselves ambitious goals. We now have the chance to show ourselves against a good opponent. There will be a chance for one or two players who don't get as many minutes with the national team."

Cömert probably in the starting eleven again

Exactly how Yakin will line up is not yet known. Eray Cömert is likely to play after the absences of Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Aurèle Amenda.

The 26-year-old had a good game apart from the penalty he conceded against Serbia. He says: "It wasn't a penalty for me." After not being nominated for the European Championship, he is now playing regularly again for his loan club Valladolid.

Cömert, who is under contract with Valencia, says of his opponents: "You don't have to talk too much about Spain. They are European champions, that says it all. But we'll be hungry and want to get a positive result."

Crazy: Despite relegation, 600 Swiss fans will support the Swiss national team in Tenerife.