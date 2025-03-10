Nati coach Murat Yakin talks to Leo (12) about his new assistant Davide Callà for the first time at the blue Sport Kids Day. He reveals to Noëmi (12) that he is looking at potential national team players at FCZ against Servette.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the blue Sport Kids Day surrounding the FCZ v Servette match, seven children not only get to see behind the scenes of a TV production, they also get to ask Murat Yakin questions.

The national team coach takes time out for his little interviewers and talks about his new assistant coach Davide Callà, his dream job and potential national team players. Show more

What a highlight for the seven children taking part in the "blue Sport Kids Day" as part of FCZ's match against Servette (1:3) at the Letzigrund. They get to conduct an interview with national team coach Murat Yakin.

Of course, this takes a lot of courage in front of the cameras. No problem for Noëmi and Leo. The two 12-year-olds coolly ask the national team coach for an interview.

And so it is that Yakin speaks publicly about Davide Callà's commitment for the first time on "blue Sport Kids Day". Noëmi makes the start.

Noëmi: Why are you watching this game here at the Letzigrund?

Yakin: I like watching football, it's my job and my passion. And then maybe one or two of the candidates for the national team will also be playing.

Does that mean you watch a few players?

Yes, there are certainly one or two interesting candidates that I'm watching. It starts again next week.

Is coaching the national team your dream job?

I was a national player and now I'm a coach. I look forward every day to being on the pitch with the boys and trying to win games and make the nation happy.

Flying change to Leo. He also takes over the microphone with a lot of confidence.

Leo: Murat Yakin, you've now got a new support. What do you hope to gain from working with your new assistant coach Davide Callà?

I am very pleased that he has agreed. I've known Davide for a long time, he was already my player when I was coach at FCB. He's done very well on his way as a coach and assistant coach so far. I'm delighted that he's now part of our team and will help us qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Cool, now you and Callà are fully the Basel duo in the national team...

... (laughs) Yes, in Switzerland you always meet up in football. Davide brings a lot to the table and can be deployed flexibly. No matter which club he was at last, he chose the national team and that's a nice thing.

Then there's a souvenir photo with all seven children and Yakin. In the end, Noëmi, Leo and the five other kids agree: the "blue Sport Kids Day" was a complete success.

The FCZ fans and players go home less happy. A 3:1 defeat against Servette after two wins in a row.

