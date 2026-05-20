Murat Yakin has named 23 outfield players and three goalkeepers for the World Cup. At a media conference, the national team coach explains why players such as Alvyn Sanches, Joël Monteiro and Vincent Sierro did not make the squad.
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Yakin on lessons learned from the last trip to the USA
It was cool that the time difference meant there were fewer distractions from home.
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Yakin on big ambitions
We have enough laundry for the tournament. The anticipation is huge.
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Yakin on Okafor
We visited him. It was an important meeting, he was understanding and apologized. He has integrated very well in training and has shown that he can be a weapon in attack. Too bad he was injured recently.
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Yakin on Manzambi
He's shown what he's made of since the first training session in the USA. It's great to see how he's developed - and now he's even in the Europa League final. So I have one more option for the starting eleven. He can also be used flexibly - on the wing, in the center or even as a nine.
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Yakin on the timing of the information to the players
It wasn't easy because of the different endings to the seasons in the leagues. There are various possibilities, but I contacted everyone personally. But it's obvious that you can't keep everything secret.
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Yakin about Muheim
He reported on his own initiative that he was injured. But he also said that his recovery could be quick. That's why we're happy now, he's in.
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Yakin on the phone calls
A phone call about a non-nomination is always difficult. Everyone wants to be at the World Cup. The nominated players were over the moon. For some, the call-up was also a surprise.
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Yakin on Fassnacht
He has experience. The statistics speak for him - he knows where the goal is and how to work defensively. Leaving a top scorer at home would have been a shame.
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Yakin on tournament experience
Qatar showed how important width is in the squad. I was happy there that I had a lot of players at my disposal. Team players are extremely important anyway.
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Yakin on Sierro and Monteiro
I limited myself to the top 5 leagues. I like Sierro a lot, but he also has a lot of competition. Monteiro has been injured, but Itten has a different profile anyway with the box presence.
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5 goalkeepers on the list
Everyone - even on the standby list - has an important role.
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Yakin on cup bonus
The players' council is responsible for that. I think the bonus discussion was already discussed in March.
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Yakin on Athekame
We wanted to rely on deserving players. Besides Widmer, Jacquez or Cömert can also play on the right side.
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Yakin on Amdouni
We visited him in February. He's been playing for two months and has made four partial appearances. He knows his role, I know where I can use him. Zeki is not yet at 100 percent, but he is flexible and knows the systems.
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Yakin on Sanches
Alvyn had a big injury last year, which may have prevented him from reaching international level. Sanches has great potential. He has a lot of competition in his position with Manzambi and Amdouni.
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These 26 players will be at the World Cup
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Sanches is missing
The relationship between Alvyn Sanches and the Swiss national team remains a complicated one. In March of last year, when the attacker first made the senior squad as a great hope, Sanches suffered a cruciate ligament rupture on his debut. This forced him to take a break of more than six months.
This was followed by a move from Lausanne-Sport to Young Boys and finally his comeback last fall. By the end of the season, Sanches had scored ten goals and provided six assists. In March, he was once again called up for the Swiss national team's test matches, but was apparently unable to fully convince Yakin.
His omission is also surprising because Sanches has Portuguese and Cape Verdean roots. A change of country would still be possible, as the 23-year-old has yet to play a competitive match for Switzerland.
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Amdouni practically without match practice
In addition to Sanches, Joël Monteiro and Vincent Sierro also have to make do with a place on the standby list. A bitter pill to swallow for Sierro, who has been part of the Swiss national team almost continuously since March 2024. Since his move to the Saudi Arabian league, however, the midfield strategist has hardly featured at all. The fierce competition in his position has probably been his undoing.
Monteiro, meanwhile, is likely to experience a kind of déjà vu: he was fast-tracked for naturalization in 2024, but then failed to make the final cut for the European Championship squad. Since then, the attacker has made seven appearances. In March, for example, he scored his second goal for the national team in a test match against Germany and received special praise from Yakin. In the end, however, the national team coach gave preference to other attacking players.
Cedric Itten, Zeki Amdouni and Christian Fassnacht were given the nod. Last fall, 32-year-old Fassnacht was called up to the national team for the first time in two and a half years. As the top scorer in the Super League, he made his case for a World Cup call-up. Itten also made a name for himself with his 15 goals in the Bundesliga 2. Amdouni, on the other hand, has missed almost all of this season due to injury. He will probably also be allowed to travel to the World Cup due to his previous performances in the national team.
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No Widmer backup again
It is also somewhat surprising that Yakin is once again not fielding a second trained right-back alongside Silvan Widmer. A decision that caused criticism four years ago at the World Cup in Qatar, when Widmer was ruled out for the round of 16 against Portugal and Switzerland went down 6-1.
Yakin had recently argued that Luca Jaquez and Eray Cömert could also play in this position. At their clubs, however, they are deployed as central defenders. Denis Zakaria, who was deployed at right-back in the test match against Germany in the spring, is also an option.
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