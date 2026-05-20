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The relationship between Alvyn Sanches and the Swiss national team remains a complicated one. In March of last year, when the attacker first made the senior squad as a great hope, Sanches suffered a cruciate ligament rupture on his debut. This forced him to take a break of more than six months.

This was followed by a move from Lausanne-Sport to Young Boys and finally his comeback last fall. By the end of the season, Sanches had scored ten goals and provided six assists. In March, he was once again called up for the Swiss national team's test matches, but was apparently unable to fully convince Yakin.

His omission is also surprising because Sanches has Portuguese and Cape Verdean roots. A change of country would still be possible, as the 23-year-old has yet to play a competitive match for Switzerland.