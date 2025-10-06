On Monday afternoon, the Nati squad met in St.Gallen for the World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Slovenia. National team director Pierluigi Tami answered questions from the media.

Andreas Lunghi

Pierluigi Tami about ...

... the upcoming games in Sweden and Slovenia: "We know how important this match is. When you only have six qualifying matches, every game is very important. We're very happy with the way we've started with these two wins. Now we have to confirm our performance. The energy and the atmosphere are there, we're ready for these two games."

... the dual nationality debate: "We're thinking about what we can do better. At the end of the day, it's about timing. Most of the players play with us up to U21 level. If they don't get a call-up to the senior squad, they might decide to play for another nation. If a player gets the chance to play for another nation, we can understand if he wants to take that chance. We've already had this in the past, for example with Amir Abrashi and Arlind Ajeti.

... the surprising nomination of Adrian Bajrami: "He played for us until the U18s, then he took a different path. However, we had been in contact with him for some time and it was clear to him that he wanted to take his chance with Switzerland if he got it. Now he has the chance to prove himself. Just like Luca Jaquez, who is also with us for the first time."

... the non-nomination of Noah Okafor: "There are no problems with him. The door is and remains open for him. He has now performed well at the club and must continue to prove himself. That's the best way to recommend himself for the national team again."

... on the possibility of being confirmed as a World Cup participant in just one week's time: "It would be a dream come true to make it now. But that's not how football works. We can't dream, we have to be focused on the next game against Sweden. We will be fully prepared for this task and have to play cleverly. Because Sweden are under pressure and have to win. We haven't reached our goal yet and have to keep pushing."