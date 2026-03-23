The World Cup is coming up in the summer - Switzerland has qualified once again. But first there are two test matches, and national team director Pierluigi Tami talks to the media in the run-up.

Sandro Zappella

Pierluigi Tami on ...

... the upcoming test matches against Germany and Norway:

"I'm very pleased that we can test ourselves against two such strong teams. For me, they are among the best teams in Europe. The Norwegians in particular showed what they can do in the qualifiers. Germany have also made progress. If we want to develop further, we have to compete with teams like that. I'm glad that we have these games."

... the return of Noah Okafor:

"Murat and I visited him in February and were able to sort things out with him. He showed insight and understood what mistakes he had made. It was important for us to explain our position to him and show him that the team is above every player and that everyone has to accept their role. Because Filip Ugrinic was injured, he's now getting the opportunity and I'm glad that he's been called up. Because Noah himself was still injured, he wasn't in the squad. It was important that he was able to play a few minutes at the weekend. I hope it's the right moment to reintegrate an important player into our team. We now want to look ahead."

... the search for a successor (Tami is stepping down as director after the World Cup):

"At the moment, the SFA is considering a reorganization. But this requires the delegates' meeting. This will take place at the end of May, when the idea will be presented. However, I will certainly continue to support the new director after the World Cup until September."

... the development of the national team:

"I'm happy with the progress this team has made. We have shown that we can beat all teams. In recent years, we've beaten top teams like Spain, Portugal and Italy. I'm very happy with how the team and the staff have developed and we're now at a point where we can dream of a World Cup quarter-final."

... the political situation in the USA:

"The story is sad and of course you worry. But what can we do about it? We have to concentrate on football and make sure we're ready. Nevertheless, the whole situation makes us sad, of course."

The Swiss national team's program Monday, March 23: Gathering in Horben DE

Thursday, March 26: Departure for Basel

Friday, March 27, 8:45 p.m.: Test match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel

Monday, March 30: Departure for Norway

Tuesday, March 31, 18:00: Test match Norway - Switzerland in Oslo Show more