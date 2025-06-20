14,000 football fans made the pilgrimage on foot to the Wankdorf stadium in Bern on Sunday. It was the largest fan march in the history of the European Women's Championships to date.

The route led through the old town to Bärengraben and from there up Aargauerstalden to the stadium. The atmosphere was peaceful and exuberant, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported. Only the weather didn't quite play along; it was windy and much cooler than in previous days.

Host City Bern announced the record in the evening. The new record was set by 12,000 fans from Switzerland and 2,000 supporters of the Icelandic team.

The European Women's Championships have been held since 1984 and the previous record was set on Saturday in Lucerne. There, 8,000 people took part in the fan march in front of Holland-Wales, most of them from the Netherlands.