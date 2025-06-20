The European Women's Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27. Preparations are in full swing. Here you will find the most important news about the European Championship.
All the news about the European Women's Championship
- The European Women's Football Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27. blue Sport is following the national team up close. You can find all the news and background stories here.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
"Hopp Schwiiz!" - Nati fan march reaches the Joggeli
The fans of the Swiss national team create a great atmosphere in Basel before the opening match of the European Championship against Norway.
-
Royal support for Norway
Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway wish their national team good luck ahead of their match against Switzerland.
-
Minus business? That's why there's no public viewing in Biel
There are public viewing events in many Swiss cities during the European Championships. But not in Biel. Apart from broadcasts in bars and a one-off event in Nidau's "Dispo", there is no fan zone in the city, reports the newspaper "ajour".
The reason: private providers consider the commercial interest to be too low. "Despite all my enthusiasm for public sports broadcasts, I can't take the risk of a financial fiasco," explains Lukas Hohl, for example, who normally organizes a fan zone at Seemätteli in Nidau. There is also no public viewing in front of the "Cecil" on Guisanplatz. "Last year, we just about covered our costs for the men's European Championship. We're not taking the financial risk with this event," Sébastien Meyer, Head of Marketing at EHC Biel and responsible for the public viewing, is quoted as saying by "ajour".
This is disappointing for fans from the region. "We are disappointed that there is no proper public viewing for this European Championship. That's sad," says Salome Strobel, President of the Top-P(l)ayers FC Biel-Bienne Women supporters' association. However, the former SP city councillor knows "from experience that it is difficult to find support for such events".
-
Shaqiri: "For me, Switzerland is the secret favorite"
Xherdan Shaqiri is preparing for the new season with FC Basel at the training camp in Austria. He is keeping his fingers crossed for the Swiss national team ahead of the opening game against Norway and has words of praise for them in "Blick": "We have a good national team. I can see a clear development, and for me Switzerland is the secret favorite."
Shaqiri, who has experienced four World Cups and three European Championships in his career, also has some advice for Pia Sundhage's team: "In a tournament, it's important to grow together as a team." And: "A tournament in your own country is something quite unique, you simply have to enjoy it.
-
Beatrice Egli sings the national anthem
For her performance at the opening match of the European Championship in Basel, pop singer Beatrice Egli is foregoing her fee. Singing the national anthem is a matter of honor for her, as the singer tells "Blick". For Egli, the European Football Championship is not only important in sporting terms, but also socially. "The tournament is a symbol of equal rights for women," says the 37-year-old, who had goosebumps when she stood in St. Jakob-Park for the first time on Monday. "I was sure it would be a magical moment," says the Schwyz native. The Swiss women's national team kick off their home European Championships today (21:00) against Norway in Basel. The St. Jakob-Park is sold out.
-
Wolfgang Petry's hit becomes the official anthem of the DFB women's team
Pop star Wolfgang Petry releases a joint single with the DFB team just in time for the German women's soccer team's first European Championship match. The new version of "Verlieben, verloren, vergessen, verzeih'n" will be released on Friday, when national coach Christian Wück's team meets Poland in St. Gallen, Petry's management announced. The cult hit, sung with the players at the training camp in Herzogenaurach, will also become the official team anthem of the DFB team.
"I think everyone can look forward to the angelic voices that have come out of it," said captain Giulia Gwinn with a smile after the team's arrival in Zurich. The song had "somehow carried the team, which is aiming to win the title in Switzerland, through the last few months".
Petry had put the team in the right musical mood for the European Championship on June 23. For him, the visit was "a great event in my long life", he said via his management. The fact that players aged between 20 and 22 also sang along to all of Petry's hits obviously delighted the 73-year-old. He had great conversations with the footballers and the coaching team, "simply a crazy evening!"
-
10,000 Dutch fans expected in Lucerne
Visiting the Dutch women's training session at the Lachen stadium in Thun on Tuesday evening: the atmosphere is good, the welcome is warm and the support from home is apparently huge.
"10,000 fans have booked tickets through the Dutch association. We don't know how many more have bought tickets from Uefa," says the Oranjes' media manager. Everyone is likely to come together before the games and the Dutch fan march is once again planned. This brings back memories of the Dutch fans' appearances at past tournaments.
On Saturday, Switzerland is likely to be flooded by the orange sea for the first time. The meeting point for the Orange fans is Lucerne. That's where Holland meets Wales.
-
Lia Wälti counters criticism from former national team coach Inka Grings
"It's not easy to judge things from the outside. But of course I'm aware of some things and can say: there's a rumbling in the team." These are the words of former national team coach Inka Grings.
Lia Wälti only has a weary smile to offer. "I always find it exciting how things like that come out. If there's one thing that sets us apart, it's our team spirit. We have a very extroverted team. Players who love to talk, dance, sing and laugh. We have a very good atmosphere, we all stick together."
There are also difficult days, for example when an important player like Luana Bühler has to leave the national team, as happened on Monday. "But we've always been characterized by the fact that we have characters who keep the team together. We have a smile on our faces and are just incredibly excited about tomorrow," says Wälti - and continues: "There's no bad mood in the team and I don't know where that comes from. But that doesn't really matter. What's important is what we feel in the team and everything is absolutely fine. We're just happy."
-
Lia Wälti - will she or won't she play?
At the press conference the day before the opening game, Lia Wälti herself does not know whether she will be on the pitch against Norway. However, the injured national team captain is positive shortly before the opening game of the European Championship.
"I'm feeling fine. I've worked hard over the last few weeks so that I can be on the pitch tomorrow. I was out with the team today and will be with the team tomorrow too. The coach will decide whether I'm on the pitch or not," said Wälti on Tuesday in Basel.
Sundhage, meanwhile, is keeping a low profile: "Either she doesn't play, in which case she'll get more time to play against Iceland and Finland. Or we put out the best team - and she's part of the best team. That's a tricky question and an ongoing discussion."
Watch the full PK of the Nati in the video:
-
Wälti takes her final exams just before the European Championships
Wälti recently told "Gredig direkt" that she had her final exams one or two days before the opening game of the European Championship. The captain is doing a distance learning course in sports management. Did she pass the exams and did that change her mind? Wälti says: "Yes, I took the exam. I just gave it a try. But to be honest, I don't feel any pressure at university. My focus is on football."
-
Hansen: "Don't put too much pressure on Schertenleib"
The day before the European Championship opener against Switzerland, coach Gemma Grainger, Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen speak to the media. The latter plays with Sydney Schertenleib at Barcelona. When asked about the Swiss player, she says: "She is a great talent and still has everything ahead of her. Don't put too much pressure on her, she's still so young. She had a good first season. She's a nice girl, she'll make a name for herself in the future. But don't put too much pressure on her."
Norway have won just two games this year, both against Switzerland in the Nations League. This is despite the fact that the Norwegians were not really any better than Switzerland. Coach Gemma Grainger doesn't go into much detail about the last few games and says: "The level of the Swiss team is very high. We have a lot of respect. Tomorrow is a new game and we'll just give it our best shot."
The fact that several Swiss players are missing the European Championship (Bühler, Bachmann, Marti and Luyet) will not have a major impact on preparations. "We'll focus on our game."
-
Former national team coach Grings: "There's a rumble in the Swiss team"
Shortly before the start of the tournament, former national team coach Inka Grings commented on Switzerland's starting position. "It's not easy to judge things from the outside. But of course I'm aware of a few things and I can say that there's a lot going on in the team," the 46-year-old said in an interview with RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND). She continued: "The preparation wasn't ideal, the results were anything but satisfactory. On top of that, there were a lot of injured and struggling players. These are not good conditions for a successful tournament."
The Swiss start their home tournament on Wednesday with a match against Norway. "My hope is that the crowd will carry the team and not hold them back," said Grings, who left the Swiss national team in November 2023 after just ten months: "Getting through the group stage has to be the minimum goal."
-
The national team's chances of winning the title are this high
Before the start of the tournament, data analyst Opta publishes a prediction of the individual nations' chances of success at the European Championship. According to this, almost 46 percent of Switzerland will make it to the quarter-finals, while the chances of reaching the semi-finals are put at just under 19 percent. By contrast, Opta estimates the chances of winning the title at the home European Championships at just 2%.
According to the prediction, Spain is the favorite to win the European Championship with a chance of almost 25 percent. Behind them, England (16 percent), France (15 percent) and Germany (14 percent) have the best chances.
-
World soccer player Bonmati joins the team after meningitis
Shortly before the start of the European Championships in Switzerland, Aitana Bonmati has joined the Spanish team after suffering from meningitis. The world footballer arrived in Lausanne late on Monday evening, as announced by the Spanish association RFEF. Pictures show the arrival of the 27-year-old Barça star. Top favorites Spain start the tournament on Thursday against Portugal in Bern.
Bonmati was treated in a hospital in Madrid from Friday to Sunday and was diagnosed with meningitis. The association did not provide any further details on the midfielder's condition in its statement. Her participation in the European Championship remains open for the time being.
Bonmati was crowned world player of the year in 2023 and 2024 and won the World Cup title with Spain in 2023. She won the Champions League three times with FC Barcelona, and this year the club only lost to Arsenal in the final.
-
What "Nati-Norwegian" Smilla Vallotto says about the game of her life
It's nothing new that our Norwegian Smilla Vallotto is a cool chick in the national team. At the press conference, there are once again one or two little gems of her quick wit.
When asked about the clash against her second home, she says: "This will be the game of my life. We want to show the whole of Europe that we're fit for battle and win against Norway." There is no question as to who her family is rooting for. Vallotto: "My mother loves Switzerland more than Norway, there's no question about it. And all my friends are also rooting for me and Switzerland."
As for the summer heat in Switzerland, she says: "Many players from Scandinavia have written to me and complained about the heat. I just wrote back "Welcome!" to everyone."
-
Germany arrive at the team hotel in Zurich
The German footballers arrived at their team hotel in Zurich full of optimism ahead of the European Championships. "We've been waiting forever for the moment when we can finally move into base camp," said FC Bayern Munich attacking player Linda Dallmann. "Of course, it's different when you're on site in Switzerland."
National coach Christian Wück and his 23 players are staying in a luxury hotel on the Uetliberg a few kilometers from the lake and the city center during the tournament.
The first group match for the eight-time title winners is against Poland on Friday (21:00) in St. Gallen. Further preliminary round opponents are Denmark (July 8 in Basel) and Sweden (July 12 in Zurich).
-
Luana Bühler out for the home tournament
A bitter pill for the women's national team: Pia Sundhage's team will have to do without defender Luana Bühler for the European Championship. Her knee problems will prevent her from playing in the tournament. "Despite a good healing process, the tournament comes too early for Luana Bühler, who is not yet at 100 percent," the association wrote on Monday morning. Laia Ballesté will replace Bühler.
"We knew that it would be a race against time for Luana Bühler," says national coach Pia Sundhage. "I feel very sorry for her that her European Championship adventure is coming to an end so soon. On behalf of the whole team, we wish her lots of strength and all the best so that she can recover as well as possible."
"I was delighted to be part of this journey," says a very emotional Luana Bühler. "You can tell it's a very special tournament and I tried everything I could to be there and help the team. But unfortunately there wasn't enough time."
-
Signed jersey of the women's national team sold for almost 4000 francs
A signed jersey of the Swiss women's national football team was auctioned off on Ricardo on Sunday evening for 3921 francs in aid of the Salvation Army. The President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, had actually wanted to give the shirt to Pope Francis.
Keller-Sutter had planned to travel to Rome on May 6 to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the Swiss Guard. She would have wanted to meet Pope Francis, who is a football fan. This was announced by the Salvation Army.
The Federal Councillor had had a jersey signed by all the players of the national team made with a view to the Women's European Championship starting next Wednesday. However, following the unexpected death of the Pope on 21 April, Karin Keller-Sutter gave the jersey to the charity.
The proceeds from the sale will go to the Salvation Army's women's shelter in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. This facility protects and supports women and mothers with their children who have been victims of domestic violence.
-
England ruffle Jamaica in European Championship dress rehearsal
Reigning European champions England are recharging their batteries ahead of their European Championship opener against France (July 5). The Lionesses won the match against Jamaica 7:0 at the King Power Stadium. Six different players got on the scoresheet.
-
Bonmati discharged from hospital
World player Aitana Bonmati is likely to be available for Spain at the Women's European Championship after recovering from meningitis. The midfielder left hospital on Sunday and will join the team in the coming days, according to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). However, the RFEF did not provide any further details on the 27-year-old's condition.
Bonmati was taken to a hospital in Madrid on Friday and was diagnosed with meningitis. National coach Montse Tomé had reported this after the 3:1 in a test match against Japan. "Aitana is a very important player for us and we will wait for her," Tomé said.
-
"I'll make sure everyone has a smile on their face"
Meriame Terchoun and Alisha Lehmann face the media on Sunday before the last public training session. They talk about the heat, their roles in the team and European Championship fever.
-
Switzerland's opponents Finland not at their best
Finland lose their test match against the Netherlands 1:2. 30 minutes into the game, the score is already 0:2. The goals conceded make Switzerland's group opponents look ancient. Mika Halonen, Finnish sports reporter at Yle Urheilu, writes in a commentary: "I can't remember anything comparable - the Helmarit (official nickname of the Finnish women's national team; editor's note) delivered a confusing European Championship dress rehearsal."
It has long been clear that the national team is far from its best form. And there seems to be no improvement in sight: "When the Helmarites faced the Netherlands in their official European Championship test match on Thursday, there were no answers to the problems. Instead, we saw things that left many shaking their heads in bewilderment." Anyone who sees the goals conceded knows what Halonen is talking about.
-
Where the national team players are staying during the European Championships
The national team is staying at the Hotel Seepark in Thun for the European Championships. blue Sport has already visited the national team hotel in advance and taken a look at the rooms, the gym and the kitchen.
-
Alisha Lehmann posts picture from nail salon
The day after the win against the Czech Republic, Alisha Lehmann posts a picture from a nail salon. You can see her national team colleagues Smilla Vallotto and Iman Beney getting their nails done. She writes: "Lish effect".
-
Martina Moser annoyed by shitstorm
Shortly before the start of the European Championship, the women's national team is hit by a worldwide shitstorm. In the home game with the national team on blue Sport, former national team player Martina Moser speaks plainly and explains where the association made a mistake.
-
Test matches of the Swiss group opponents
Both the Norwegians and the Finns are defeated in their last test match before the European Championship. Iceland, on the other hand, won.
The Norwegians, Switzerland's opponents in the starting game on 2 July, lost 2-0 to European Championship participants Sweden in Oslo in front of around 14,000 spectators. Norway have only won two games this year - both of them against Switzerland in the Nations League.
Finland lost their test match against the Netherlands 2-1, while the Icelanders won 3-1 away against Serbia. Like Switzerland (4-1 against the Czech Republic), Iceland played against a team that failed to qualify for the European Championship.
-
Livia Peng, are you the new number 1? "Yes"
Livia Peng will once again stand between the posts against the Czech Republic, but will wear the number 12. She is still the number 1, having won the race against Elvira Herzog for the place between the posts. She found out on Tuesday.
-
National team wins European Championship dress rehearsal even without Wälti
The Swiss national team wins the test match against the Czech Republic 4:1 and proves that it can score goals. Lia Wälti, the injured national team captain, was rested.
-
Problems with Wälti, Bühler and Pilgrim
Even in the final training session before the last test against the Czech Republic on Thursday evening at the Winterthur Schützenwiese, national team captain Lia Wälti is still training with a taped knee and the handbrake on, as is defensive captain Luana Bühler. New to the list of problem children is Alayah Pilgrim (22). The AS Roma striker keeps grabbing her bandaged right thigh. Looks like a serious muscular problem.
-
Riola Xhemaili moves to Eindhoven on a permanent basis
Riola Xhemaili has settled her sporting future shortly before the start of the home European Championships. After a one-year loan, the national player is moving permanently from VfL Wolfsburg to PSV Eindhoven.
Xhemaili can look back on a strong season with the Dutch top club. She narrowly missed out on the league title and cup win as a regular player with PSV. In the League Cup, Eindhoven still secured a title against double winners Twente Enschede - also thanks to Xhemaili, who scored 14 goals and contributed six assists in 26 games across all competitions.
Xhemaili moved from Freiburg to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 on a four-year contract within the Bundesliga. However, she was unable to secure a regular place with the Wolves. She then went on loan to Eindhoven, where she now has a contract until the summer of 2028.
-
Lia Wälti's race against time
National team captain Lia Wälti is ailing. At a press conference on Monday, Pia Sundhage explained the Champions League winner's current situation. Wälti is a professional, she knows her body and knows what she has to do at the moment. She trusts her 100 percent and hopes that she will be able to return to team training on Monday evening or Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, Wälti is at the start of training and initially takes part in the explosive exercises. Albeit with the handbrake slightly on, it seems. At 11.09 a.m., she runs to the edge of the pitch during a short break and talks to a member of the staff. Let's hope that Wälti wins the race against time and is ready for the opening game against Norway on July 2. Because the 32-year-old is indispensable for the national team.
-
Livia Peng does explosive exercises
Elvira Herzog or Livia Peng: who will be number 1 at the European Championships? Nothing has been publicly announced yet. But something catches the eye on Tuesday morning: Peng starts training with the outfield players, while Herzog and Böhi complete a "classic" goalkeeper training session. Does that mean anything? The association says that Peng is catching up on a session of explosive exercises.
-
Nati loses test match against U15 of FC Lucerne 1:7
Last week, the Nati tested behind closed doors against the U15 of FC Lucerne. The general public was not informed about the outcome of the test match. On Monday, however, "Tele Züri" made it public: the women's national team lost 1:7 against the FCL boys. You can read why the association wanted to keep this game a secret here.
-
Here the national team players move in
The last week of preparation is upon us. Here the players arrive at the camp in Abtwil SG.
-
Sundhage explains her European Championship squad and counters criticism
Nine days before the opening game against Norway, the definitive Swiss squad for the home European Championships has been announced. National team coach Pia Sundhage explains her choice and defends herself against accusations of training too hard. Read more here.
-
The European Championship squad is set
The 23 nominated players
- Noemi Ivelj
- Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
- Julia Stierli
- Livia Peng
- Elvira Herzog
- Svenja Fölmli
- Coumba Sow
- Lia Wätli
- Luana Bühler
- Iman Beney
- Sydney Schertenleib
- Géraldine Reuteler
- Sandrine Mauron
- Alayah Pilgrim
- Nadine Riesen
- Noelle Maritz
- Alisha Lehmann
- Leila Wandeler
- Smilla Vallotto
- Viola Calligaris
- Nadine Böhi
- Riola Xhemaili
- Meriame Terchoun
-
Best of "Hopp Schwiiz
In "Hopp Schwiiz", blue Sport's European Championship format, our national team players answer questions about their home country. Sometimes cheeky and funny, sometimes serious.
-
The last two places go to Xhemaili and Terchoun
The national team squad for the home European Championships is now complete. Pia Sundhage's last two nominees are Riola Xhemaili and Meriame Terchoun. The latter will take her number 10 after consultation with her best friend Ramona Bachmann.
-
Who will get European Championship tickets on Sunday?
The scavenger hunt in which the football association announces the squad for the home European Championship continues. On Sunday, five more players will be added to Pia Sundhage's squad for the time being. One of them is Alisha Lehmann.
Lehmann's name was emblazoned on the sail of a boat on Lake Zurich on Sunday. The nomination of the Swiss Instagram star in the service of Juventus Turin has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, as the Bernese player has been left out of coach Sundhage's squad several times in recent months.
Sandrine Mauron was "discovered" in Neuchâtel. Nadine Riesen, whose jersey was flown by drone to the pitch of her youth club FC Bühler, followed shortly afterwards. The spray-painted name of Alayah Pilgrim was discovered by passers-by on a footpath in Lugano. Noelle Maritz's jersey was spotted on a fountain on Bern's Münsterplatz.
In Thun, Leila Wandeler's name (written in chalk on the path) was spotted. Smilla Vallotto's nomination was revealed in Geneva. Viola Calligaris' shirt was found on a fence at the FC Giswil football pitch. Nadine Böhi's goalie shirt was found in St.Gallen.
All 23 players in the Swiss European Championship squad will be announced at other locations from Geneva to Graubünden by Monday afternoon.
-
Reuteler also included
Géraldine Reuteler can also look forward to the home European Championships. The 26-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder's shirt was drawn from a package by cycling expert Michelle Andres on the "Veloclub" program. This means that after the second day of the scavenger hunt, twelve Swiss players have been confirmed as European Championship participants.
-
Bühler, Beney and Schertenleib nominated
As announced by the association on social media, the nominations continued at 2 pm. The references to Luana Bühler and Iman Beney were discovered. Sydney Schertenleib's jersey was found in the Swisscom store in Zurich. Further nominations will follow at 5 pm.
-
Coumba Sow discovered in Basel shop window - Wälti's nomination also revealed
There is a portrait of player Coumba Sow in the shop window of Läckerli Huus. Discovered by Lara Marti, who recently tore her cruciate ligament and is out of action for the European Championships.
Lia Wälti was discovered in Zurich. She will lead the national team as captain.
-
Fölmli next
Svenja Fölmli is going to the European Championships. Her jersey was found in Schaffhausen on Saturday morning.
-
Squad scavenger hunt over for today
The federation will not be revealing any more this Friday. But the scavenger hunt for the women's national team continues on Saturday at 10am.
-
The next name is here: Elvira Herzog is in the European Championship squad
The fifth and final name for today is unveiled in front of the Federal Palace in Bern: Elvira Herzog has also made the cut. The tip came from Federal Councillor Martin Pfister himself.
-
Livia Peng is also in the running
The next name is known: Goalkeeper Livia Peng is in, as expected. The 23-year-old, who will play for English double winners Chelsea from next season, was found on a menu board outside a restaurant in her home town of Chur.
-
It goes blow by blow: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic has also made it
The third Swiss European Championship rider is already known: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic "checks into the final round", as they say at Zurich Airport. The player from Bern, who plays for Seattle Reign in the USA, is Switzerland's record international player and goalscorer.
-
Next name known: Julia Stierli is in
The first player to be revealed via the public scavenger hunt is defender Julia Stierli shortly before 3pm. Her name is revealed in a newspaper in a café in Zurich.
-
The scavenger hunt is launched: Noemi Ivelji is unveiled as the first European Championship rider
The Swiss women's national team scavenger hunt has begun! Fans across Switzerland can personally reveal the players who have made it into the European Championship squad. Clues will be placed in 23 secret locations in all language regions of the country. The clues must be original - such as a national team jersey with a printed name, graffiti or something else unusual. Each location will unveil a player who will represent the Swiss team at the home European Championships.
On Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., the association publishes the first clues on social networks. Less than 20 minutes later, the first European Championship player is revealed: 18-year-old Noemi Ivelji is taking part! Her jersey is discovered on a lamppost in Badgasse in Winterthur. However, she is the only one of the 23 chosen not to be part of the actual scavenger hunt, but was revealed by influencer "ciaomachsguet".
-
The first European Championship players will be announced today
The players will be informed on Friday (June 20) who will be taking part in the European Championships and who will be staying at home. "The Chase" begins shortly afterwards.
The SFA has launched a special campaign in connection with the squad announcement for the European Championship 2025, which begins on July 2. Instead of being announced conventionally, the 23 players are discovered by the people.
-
Peng with a beautiful flying display in training
Football tennis is played at the national team camp on Friday morning. The mood among the outfield players is relaxed. Meanwhile, goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer sends the goalies soaring through the air. In the video you can see a save by Livia Peng.
-
Flood of changes among the national team players
Various national team players are changing clubs this summer. Many of them are also likely to jump on the European Championship bandwagon.
-
Ramona Bachmann successfully operated on
National team star Ramona Bachmann tore her cruciate ligament during preparations for the European Championships. As blue Sport has learned, Bachmann underwent surgery on Wednesday. Everything is said to have gone according to plan. However, this does not change the fact that Bachmann will miss the European Championships in her own country.
-
Hopp Schwiiz with Crnogorcevic, Lehmann and Calligaris
In "Hopp Schwiiz", blue Sport's European Championship format, our national team players answer questions about their home country. Sometimes cheeky and funny, sometimes serious.
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic: "The Grisons dialect doesn't work at all"
Alisha Lehmann: "Shaqiri is the best Swiss footballer"
Viola Calligaris: "Being overly punctual annoys me"
-
How Peng and Herzog deal with the goalkeeper situation
Shortly before the start of the European Championship, the national team is without a clear No. 1. The issue was actually already off the table last fall. How are the goalies dealing with the situation? blue Sport spoke to Elvira Herzog and Livia Peng.
-
The big goalie discussion
Shortly before the start of the European Championship, there is no clarity on the goalie issue. It remains to be seen whether Elvira Herzog or Livia Peng will be in goal. The goalkeeper vacancy is self-inflicted: Trust was expressed, trust was withdrawn.
-
Does Alisha Lehmann belong in the European Championship squad?
In the football talk Heimspiel, former national team player Fabienne Humm, former national team coach Inka Grings and Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, discuss the shaky candidate Alisha Lehmann.
-
Documentary about national team captain Lia Wälti
Lia Wälti is the face of the Swiss national team. blue Sport visited the captain in London, spoke to her father and sister as well as David von Ballmoos, who once played with Wälti in the YB youth team.
-
Football talk home game