There are public viewing events in many Swiss cities during the European Championships. But not in Biel. Apart from broadcasts in bars and a one-off event in Nidau's "Dispo", there is no fan zone in the city, reports the newspaper "ajour".

The reason: private providers consider the commercial interest to be too low. "Despite all my enthusiasm for public sports broadcasts, I can't take the risk of a financial fiasco," explains Lukas Hohl, for example, who normally organizes a fan zone at Seemätteli in Nidau. There is also no public viewing in front of the "Cecil" on Guisanplatz. "Last year, we just about covered our costs for the men's European Championship. We're not taking the financial risk with this event," Sébastien Meyer, Head of Marketing at EHC Biel and responsible for the public viewing, is quoted as saying by "ajour".

This is disappointing for fans from the region. "We are disappointed that there is no proper public viewing for this European Championship. That's sad," says Salome Strobel, President of the Top-P(l)ayers FC Biel-Bienne Women supporters' association. However, the former SP city councillor knows "from experience that it is difficult to find support for such events".