Is Gregor Kobel moving to England in the summer?

Gregor Kobel shines at Borussia Dortmund as a reliable backup - and attracts the interest of top European clubs. Despite qualifying for the Champions League, the Swiss leaves his future at BVB open.

Jan Arnet

Gregor Kobel contributed significantly to Dortmund's Champions League qualification with strong saves.

The international goalkeeper was evasive about his future at BVB after the last game of the season.

Several Premier League clubs are said to be interested in Kobel - his contract at Dortmund runs until 2028. Show more

Gregor Kobel secured Borussia Dortmund's place in the Champions League after all with some strong saves. However, it remains to be seen whether the Swiss goalkeeper will remain between the posts at BVB beyond the summer. Speculation about a possible departure has been doing the rounds recently - and the 27-year-old fuelled rather than refuted it with his statements at the weekend.

"It's been four amazing years here," Kobel was quoted as saying by the Bild newspaper after the 3-0 home win against Holstein Kiel on the final Bundesliga matchday. "The Champions League final, almost becoming champions and this year it was a completely different season. It was definitely exciting - and you never got bored."

Kobel does not want to comment on rumors

A clear commitment to Dortmund sounds different. When asked about the rumors surrounding a possible transfer, Kobel did not want to commit himself: "I don't comment on such things at all. It was important to me that we are in the Champions League, because this club simply belongs in the Champions League."

A merit to which he made a significant contribution with his performances: BVB were still in eleventh place on matchday 26 - in the end it was enough for fourth place thanks to a strong final spurt.

Kobel's consistently strong performances have also attracted international attention. According to media reports, top English clubs such as Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Newcastle United in particular have expressed great interest in the Zurich native.

Kobel is still under contract with the Black & Yellows until 2028. Should a transfer actually take place, Borussia Dortmund would likely receive a considerable transfer fee. Kobel's market value is estimated by "Transfermarkt" at 40 million euros - no other keeper in the world is more valuable.

